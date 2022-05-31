Today is Tuesday, May 31, the 151st day of 2022. There are 214 days left in the year.
Today in history
On May 31, 1889, about 2,200 people in Johnstown, Pa., perished when the South Fork Dam collapsed, sending 20 million tons of water rushing through the town.
Also on this date:
In 1790, President George Washington signed into law the first U.S. copyright act.
In 1859, the Big Ben clock tower in London went into operation, chiming for the first time.
In 1921, a race riot erupted in Tulsa, Okla., as white mobs began looting and leveling the affluent Black district of Greenwood over reports a Black man had assaulted a white woman in an elevator; hundreds are believed to have died.
In 1949, former State Department official and accused spy Alger Hiss went on trial in New York, charged with perjury (the jury deadlocked, but Hiss was convicted in a second trial).
In 1962, former Nazi official Adolf Eichmann was hanged in Israel a few minutes before midnight for his role in the Holocaust.
In 1970, a magnitude 7.9 earthquake in Peru claimed an estimated 67,000 lives.
Fun fact
Memorial Day began as Decoration Day, following the Civil War.
Riddle me this
What do you call a grandfather clock?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Propagate:” verb; (PRAH-puh-gayt). Definition: In contexts relating to biology: “to produce offspring,” and in general contexts: “to make (something, such as an idea or belief) known to or accepted by many people.”
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 92. Singer Peter Yarrow is 84. Singer-musician Augie Meyers is 82. Actor Sharon Gless is 79. Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 79. Actor Gregory Harrison is 72. Actor Kyle Secor is 65. Actor/comedian Chris Elliott is 62. Actor Lea Thompson is 61. Singer Corey Hart is 60. Actor Hugh Dillon is 59. Rapper DMC is 58. Actor Brooke Shields is 57. TV host Phil Keoghan is 55. Jazz musician Christian McBride is 50. Actor Colin Farrell is 46. Rock musician Scott Klopfenstein (Reel Big Fish) is 45. Actor Eric Christian Olsen is 45. Rock musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) is 42. Country singer Casey James (“American Idol”) is 40. Actor Jonathan Tucker is 40. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 36. Pop singer Normani Hamilton (Fifth Harmony) is 26.
Riddle answer: An old-timer.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.