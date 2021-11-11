Today is Thursday, Nov. 11, the 315th day of 2021. There are 50 days left in the year. Today is Veterans Day.
Today in history
On Nov. 11, 1620, 41 Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower, anchored off Massachusetts, signed a compact calling for a “body politick.”
Also on this date:
In 1831, former slave Nat Turner, who’d led a slave uprising, was executed in Jerusalem, Va.
In 1918, fighting in World War I ended as the Allies and Germany signed an armistice in the Forest of Compiegne.
In 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member were interred in a Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.
In 1942, during World War II, Germany completed its occupation of France.
In 1966, Gemini 12 blasted off on a four-day mission with astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin Jr. aboard; it was the 10th and final flight of NASA’s Gemini program.
Fun fact
A study found that men who skip an annual vacation have a 30 percent greater chance of suffering a heart attack.
Record setters
Glenn Suter, of Australia, achieved a record speed of 101.36 mph while driving a motorised sofa, at an event Sept. 26, 2011, organized by The Monkeys for Ice Break, at Camden Airport, New South Wales, Australia.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Demagogue:” noun; (DEM-uh-gahg). Definition: A leader who makes use of popular prejudices and false claims and promises in order to gain power.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Narvel Felts is 83. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., is 81. Americana roots singer/songwriter Chris Smither is 77. Rock singer-musician Vince Martell (Vanilla Fudge) is 76. The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, is 76. Rock singer Jim Peterik (Ides of March, Survivor) is 71. Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller is 70. Pop singer-musician Paul Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 70. Rock singer-musician Andy Partridge (XTC) is 68. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 68. Rock singer Dave Alvin is 66. Rock musician Ian Craig Marsh (Human League; Heaven 17) is 65. Actor Stanley Tucci is 61. Actor Demi Moore is 59. Actor Calista Flockhart is 57. Actor Frank John Hughes is 54. TV personality Carson Kressley is 52. Actor David DeLuise is 50. Actor Adam Beach is 49. Actor Tyler Christopher is 49. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 47. Actor Scoot McNairy is 44. Actor Frankie Shaw is 40. Musician Jon Batiste is 35. Actor Christa B. Allen is 30. Actor Tye Sheridan is 25. Actor Ian Patrick is 19.
