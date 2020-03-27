Today is Friday, March 27, the 87th day of 2020. There are 279 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 27, 2006, Al-Qaida conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui testified at his federal trial that he was supposed to hijack a fifth airplane Sept. 11, 2001, and fly it into the White House.
Also on this date:
In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon sighted present-day Florida.
In 1933, Japan officially withdrew from the League of Nations.
In 1945, during World War II, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower told reporters in Paris that German defenses on the Western Front had been broken.
In 1958, Nikita Khrushchev became Soviet premier in addition to First Secretary of the Communist Party.
In 1964, Alaska was hit by a magnitude 9.2 earthquake (the strongest on record in North America) and tsunamis that together claimed about 130 lives.
In 1973, “The Godfather” won the Academy Award for best picture of 1972, but its star, Marlon Brando, refused to accept his Oscar for best actor. ... Liza Minnelli won best actress for “Cabaret.”
Fun fact
Every continent has a city called Rome, except Antarctica.
Fitness factoids
1. People who don’t regularly exercise may lose as much as 80 percent of their muscle strength by age 65.
2. Regular exercise helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
3. Exercise keeps your metabolism elevated even after your workout, and continues to burn more calories even at rest.
Trending words
“Incommunicado:” adverb or adjective; (in-kuh-myoo-nuh-KAH-doh). Definition: Without means of communication: in a situation or state not allowing communication.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Julian Glover is 85. Actor Jerry Lacy is 84. Hall of Fame racer Cale Yarborough is 81. Actor-director Austin Pendleton is 80. Actor Michael York is 78. Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 70. Rock musician Andrew Farriss (INXS) is 61. Jazz musician Dave Koz is 57. Movie director Quentin Tarantino is 57. Rock musician Derrick McKenzie (Jamiroquai) is 56. Rock musician Johnny April (Staind) is 55. Actress Talisa Soto is 53. Actor Ben Koldyke is 52. Actress Pauley Perrette is 51. Singer Mariah Carey is 50. Rock musician Brendan Hill (Blues Traveler) is 50. Actress Elizabeth Mitchell is 50. Actor Nathan Fillion is 49. Hip-hop singer Fergie is 45. Jazz musician Tia Fuller is 44. Actress Emily Ann Lloyd is 36. MLB catcher Buster Posey is 33. Actress Brenda Song is 32. Pop singer-songwriter Kimbra is 30. Actress Taylor Atelian is 25. Actress/R&B singer Halle Bailey is 20.
