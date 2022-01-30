Today is Sunday, Jan. 30, the 30th day of 2022. There are 335 days left in the year.
On Jan. 30, 1933, Adolf Hitler became chancellor of Germany.
In 1649, England’s King Charles I was executed for high treason.
In 1945, during World War II, a Soviet submarine torpedoed the German ship MV Wilhelm Gustloff in the Baltic Sea with the loss of more than 9,000 lives, most of them war refugees; roughly 1,000 people survived.
In 1948, Indian political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi, 78, was shot and killed in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu extremist. (Godse and a co-conspirator were later executed.)
In 1968, the Tet Offensive began during the Vietnam War as Communist forces launched surprise attacks against South Vietnamese towns and cities; although the Communists were beaten back, the offensive was seen as a major setback for the U.S. and its allies.
In 1969, The Beatles staged an impromptu concert atop Apple headquarters in London; it was the group’s last public performance.
The Earth weighs about thirteen septillion, one hundred seventy sextillion pounds.
“Bamboozle:” verb; (bam-BOO-zul). Definition: To deceive, trick or confuse.
Actor Gene Hackman is 92. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 85. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 85. Chess grandmaster Boris Spassky is 85. Country singer Norma Jean is 84. Former Vice President Dick Cheney is 81. R&B musician William King (The Commodores) is 73. Singer Phil Collins is 71. Actor Charles S. Dutton is 71. World Golf Hall of Famer Curtis Strange is 67. Actor Ann Dowd is 66. Actor-comedian Brett Butler is 64. Singer Jody Watley is 63. Actor-filmmaker Dexter Scott King is 61. The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, is 60. Actor Wayne Wilderson (“Veep”) is 56. Actor Norbert Leo Butz is 55. The King of Spain, Felipe VI, is 54. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 50. Actor Christian Bale is 48. Rock musician Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket) is 48. Actor Olivia Colman is 48. Actor-singer Lena Hall is 42. Pop-country singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is 42. Actor Wilmer Valderrama is 42. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden is 36. Actor Kylie Bunbury is 33. Actor Jake Thomas is 32. Actor Danielle Campbell is 27.
