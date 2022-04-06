Today is Wednesday, April 6, the 96th day of 2022. There are 269 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 6, 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece.
Also on this date:
In 1862, the Civil War Battle of Shiloh began in Tennessee as Confederate forces launched a surprise attack against Union troops, who beat back the Confederates the next day.
In 1864, Louisiana opened a convention in New Orleans to draft a new state constitution, one that called for the abolition of slavery.
In 1909, American explorers Robert E. Peary and Matthew A. Henson and four Inuits became the first men to reach the North Pole.
In 1917, the United States entered World War I as the House joined the Senate in approving a declaration of war against Germany that was then signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
In 1943, “Le Petit Prince” (The Little Prince) by Antoine de Saint-Exupery was first published by Reynal & Hitchcock of New York.
In 1945, during World War II, the Japanese warship Yamato and nine other vessels sailed on a suicide mission to attack the U.S. fleet off Okinawa; the fleet was intercepted the next day.
In 1954, Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy, R-Wis., responding to CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow’s broadside against him on “See It Now,” said in remarks filmed for the program that Murrow had, in the past, “engaged in propaganda for Communist causes.”
Fun fact
Unvarnished brass doorknobs disinfect themselves in about eight hours.
That’s punny
My wife is blaming me for ruining her birthday. That’s ridiculous, I didn’t even know it was her birthday.
Trending words
“Exculpate:” verb; (EK-skull-payt). Definition: To clear from alleged fault or guilt.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Nobel Prize-winning scientist James D. Watson is 94. Actor Billy Dee Williams is 85. Actor Roy Thinnes is 84. Movie director Barry Levinson is 80. Actor John Ratzenberger is 75. Actor Patrika Darbo is 74. Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 71. Actor Marilu Henner is 70. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Janet Lynn is 69. Actor Michael Rooker is 67. Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., is 66. Rock musician Warren Haynes is 62. Rock singer-musician Black Francis is 57. Actor Ari Meyers is 53. Actor Paul Rudd is 53. Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 50. Actor Zach Braff is 47. Actor Joel Garland is 47. Actor Candace Cameron Bure is 46. Actor Teddy Sears is 45. Jazz and R&B musician Robert Glasper is 44. Actor Eliza Coupe is 41. Folk singer-musician Kenneth Pattengale (Milk Carton Kids) is 40. Actor Bret Harrison is 40. Actor Charlie McDermott is 32.
