Today is Tuesday, March 16, the 75th day of 2021. There are 290 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 16, 1945, during World War II, American forces declared they had secured Iwo Jima, although pockets of Japanese resistance remained.
Also on this date:
In 1935, Adolf Hitler decided to break the military terms set by the Treaty of Versailles by ordering the rearming of Germany.
In 1968, the My Lai massacre took place during the Vietnam War as U.S. Army soldiers hunting for Viet Cong fighters and sympathizers killed unarmed villagers in two hamlets of Son My village; estimates of the death toll vary from 347 to 504. ... Senator Robert F. Kennedy of New York announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In 1972, in a nationally broadcast address, President Richard Nixon called for a moratorium on court-ordered school busing to achieve racial desegregation.
In 1984, William Buckley, the CIA station chief in Beirut, was kidnapped by Hezbollah militants (he was tortured by his captors and killed in 1985).
Fun fact
Owls have three sets of eyelids.
Riddle me this
I know a word of letters three, add two and less there will be.
Trending words
“Circumlocution:” noun; (ser-kum-loh-KYOO-shun). Definition: The use of an unnecessarily large number of words to express an idea; evasion in speech.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Ray Walker (The Jordanaires) is 87. Game show host Chuck Woolery is 80. Country singer Robin Williams is 74. Actor Erik Estrada is 72. Actor Victor Garber is 72. Country singer Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel) is 70. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize; Earls of Leicester) is 67. Rock singer-musician Nancy Wilson (Heart) is 67. World Golf Hall of Famer Hollis Stacy is 67. Actor Clifton Powell is 65. Rapper-actor Flavor Flav is 62. Rock musician Jimmy DeGrasso is 58. Actor Jerome Flynn is 58. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 57. Movie director Gore Verbinski is 57. Country singer Tracy Bonham is 54. Actor Lauren Graham is 54. Actor Judah Friedlander is 52. Actor Alan Tudyk is 50. Actor Tim Kang is 48. R&B singer Blu Cantrell is 45. Actor Brooke Burns is 43. Actor Kimrie Lewis is 39. Actor Brett Davern is 38. Actor Alexandra Daddario is 35. R&B singer Jhene Aiko is 33. Rock musician Wolfgang Van Halen is 30.
Riddle answer: The word “few.”
