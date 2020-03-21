Today is Saturday, March 21, the 81st day of 2020. There are 285 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 21, 1685, composer Johann Sebastian Bach was born in Eisenach, Germany.
Also on this date:
In 1871, journalist Henry M. Stanley began his famous expedition in Africa to locate the missing Scottish missionary David Livingstone.
In 1918, during World War I, Germany launched its Spring Offensive on the Western Front, hoping to break through the Allied lines before American reinforcements could arrive. (Although successful at first, the Spring Offensive ultimately failed.)
In 1945, during World War II, Allied bombers began four days of raids over Germany.
In 1963, the Alcatraz federal prison island in San Francisco Bay was emptied of its last inmates and closed at the order of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.
In 1981, Michael Donald, a black teenager in Mobile, Ala., was abducted, tortured and killed by members of the Ku Klux Klan. (A lawsuit brought by Donald’s mother, Beulah Mae Donald, later resulted in a landmark judgment that bankrupted one Klan organization.)
Fun fact
Not all mosquitoes bite. The female mosquitoes are the dangerous ones. They bite and draw blood. Male mosquitoes feed on flower nectar.
They eat what?!
Sheep head is prepared and eaten in Iceland. The leftovers of the sheep’s head can also be traditionally made into a jelly. The jelly is usually served cold with boiled potatoes and turnips, or even on top of rye bread.
Trending words
“Palpate:” verb; (PAL-payt). Definition: To examine by touch, especially medically.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Kathleen Widdoes is 81. Songwriter Chip Taylor (“Wild Thing”) is 80. Folk-pop singer-musician Keith Potger (The Seekers) is 79. Actress Marie-Christine Barrault is 76. Singer-musician Rose Stone (Sly and the Family Stone) is 75. Actor Timothy Dalton is 74. Singer Ray Dorset (Mungo Jerry) is 74. Rock singer-musician Roger Hodgson (Supertramp) is 70. Rock musician Conrad Lozano (Los Lobos) is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer Russell Thompkins Jr. is 69. Comedy writer-performer Brad Hall is 62. Actress Sabrina LeBeauf is 62. Actor Gary Oldman is 62. Actress Kassie Depaiva is 59. Actor Matthew Broderick is 58. Comedian-actress Rosie O’Donnell is 58. Actress Cynthia Geary is 55. Hip-hop DJ Premier (Gang Starr) is 54. Rock musician Jonas “Joker” Berggren (Ace of Base) is 53. Rock MC Maxim (Prodigy) is 53. Rock musician Andrew Copeland (Sister Hazel) is 52. Actress Laura Allen is 46. Rapper-TV personality Kevin Federline is 42. Actress Sonequa Martin-Green (“The Walking Dead”) is 35. Actor Scott Eastwood is 34. Tennis player Karolina Pliskova is 28. Actress Jasmin Savoy Brown is 26. Actor Forrest Wheeler is 16.
