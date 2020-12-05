Today is Saturday, Dec. 5, the 340th day of 2020. There are 26 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 5, 2013, Nelson Mandela, the anti-apartheid leader who became South Africa’s first Black president, died at age 95.
Also on this date:
In 1791, composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died in Vienna, Austria, at age 35.
In 1792, George Washington was re-elected president; John Adams was re-elected vice president.
In 1848, President James K. Polk triggered the Gold Rush of ’49 by confirming that gold had been discovered in California.
In 1932, German physicist Albert Einstein was granted a visa, making it possible for him to travel to the United States.
In 1933, national Prohibition came to an end as Utah became the 36th state to ratify the 21st Amendment to the Constitution, repealing the 18th Amendment.
In 1952, the Great Smog of London descended on the British capital; the unusually thick fog, which contained toxic pollutants, lasted five days and was blamed for causing thousands of deaths.
In 1977, Egypt broke diplomatic relations with Syria, Libya, Algeria, Iraq and South Yemen in the wake of criticism that followed President Anwar Sadat’s peace overtures to Israel.
Fun fact
Dairy cows spend almost 8 hours a day chewing their cud for a total of roughly 30,000 chews daily.
They eat what?!
Skilpadjies, also known as muise, vlermuise or pofadder, are lamb’s liver wrapped in caul fat (the fatty membrane surrounding the kidneys) that is barbecued and served. This dish is found in South Africa.
Trending words
“Brainiac:” noun; (BRAY-nee-ak). Definition: A very intelligent person.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Joan Didion is 86. Author Calvin Trillin is 85. Actor Jeroen Krabbe is 76. Opera singer Jose Carreras is 74. Pop singer Jim Messina is 73. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL quarterback Jim Plunkett is 73. World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins is 71. Actor Morgan Brittany is 69. Actor Brian Backer is 64. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Art Monk is 63. Country singer Ty England is 57. Rock singer-musician John Rzeznik (The Goo Goo Dolls) is 55. Country singer Gary Allan is 53. Comedian-actor Margaret Cho is 52. Writer-director Morgan J. Freeman is 51. Actor Alex Kapp Horner is 51. Actor Kali Rocha is 49. Rock musician Regina Zernay (Cowboy Mouth) is 48. Actor Paula Patton is 45. Actor Amy Acker is 44. Actor Nick Stahl is 41. Actor Adan Canto is 39. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keri Hilson is 38. Actor Gabriel Luna is 38. Actor Frankie Muniz is 35. Actor Ross Bagley is 32. Milwaukee Brewers All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be conatcted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.