Today is Sunday, Oct. 20, the 293rd day of 2019. There are 72 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 20, 2011, Moammar Gadhafi, 69, Libya’s dictator for 42 years, was killed as revolutionary fighters overwhelmed his hometown of Sirte and captured the last major bastion of resistance two months after his regime fell.
Also on this date:
In 1803, the U.S. Senate ratified the Louisiana Purchase.
In 1944, during World War II, Gen. Douglas MacArthur stepped ashore at Leyte in the Philippines, 2½ years after saying, “I shall return.”
In 1947, the House Un-American Activities Committee opened hearings into alleged Communist influence and infiltration in the U.S. motion picture industry.
In 1967, a jury in Meridian, Miss., convicted seven men of violating the civil rights of slain civil rights workers James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner; the seven received prison terms ranging from 3 to 10 years.
In 1973, in the so-called “Saturday Night Massacre,” special Watergate prosecutor Archibald Cox was dismissed and Attorney General Elliot L. Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William B. Ruckelshaus resigned.
In 1976, 78 people were killed when the Norwegian tanker Frosta rammed the commuter ferry George Prince on the Mississippi River near New Orleans.
Fun fact
An average yawn lasts about six seconds.
Just for laughs
Why does a moon rock taste better than an Earth rock? It’s a little meteor.
Trending words
“Emolument:” noun; (emol·u·ment). Definition: The returns arising from office or employment usually in the form of compensation or perquisites; advantage.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Japan’s Empress Michiko is 85. Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 82. Former actress Rev. Mother Dolores Hart is 81. Actor William “Rusty” Russ is 69. Actress Melanie Mayron is 67. Retired MLB All-Star Keith Hernandez is 66. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., is 64. Movie director Danny Boyle is 63. Former Labor Secretary Hilda Solis is 62. Actor Viggo Mortensen is 61. Rock musician Jim Sonefeld (Hootie & The Blowfish) is 55. Rock musician David Ryan is 55. Rock musician Doug Eldridge (Oleander) is 52. Actor Kenneth Choi is 48. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 48. Singer Dannii Minogue is 48. Singer Jimi Westbrook (country group Little Big Town) is 48. Country musician Jeff Loberg is 43. Actor/comedian Dan Fogler is 43. Rock musician Jon Natchez (The War on Drugs) is 43. Actor Sam Witwer is 42. Actor John Krasinski is 40. Rock musician Daniel Tichenor (Cage the Elephant) is 40. Actress Katie Featherston is 37. Actress Jennifer Nicole Freeman is 34.
