Today is Sunday, Aug. 18, the 230th day of 2019. There are 135 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 18, 1963, James Meredith became the first black student to graduate from the University of Mississippi.
Also on this date:
In 1894, Congress established the Bureau of Immigration.
In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson issued his Proclamation of Neutrality, aimed at keeping the United States out of World War I.
In 1920, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, guaranteeing all American women’s right to vote, was ratified as Tennessee became the 36th state to approve it.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, N.Y., wound to a close after three nights with a mid-morning set by Jimi Hendrix.
In 1976, two U.S. Army officers were killed in Korea’s demilitarized zone as a group of North Korean soldiers wielding axes and metal pikes attacked U.S. and South Korean soldiers.
Fun fact
The blue whale’s heart is the size of a Volkswagon Beetle and weighs as much as 1,000 pounds.
Just for laughs
Did you hear about the new restaurant called Karma? There’s no menu: You get what you deserve.
Trending words
“Miscible:” adjective; (mis·ci·ble). Definition: Capable of being mixed; specifically, capable of mixing in any ratio without separation of two phases.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.