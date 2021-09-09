Today is Thursday, Sept. 9, the 252nd day of 2021. There are 113 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 9, 1850, California became the 31st state of the union.
Also on this date:
In 1776, the second Continental Congress made the term “United States” official, replacing “United Colonies.”
In 1893, Frances Cleveland, wife of President Grover Cleveland, gave birth to a daughter, Esther, in the White House; it was the first (and, to date, only) time a president’s child was born in the executive mansion.
In 1919, 1,100 members of Boston’s 1,500-man police force went on strike. (The strike was broken by Massachusetts Gov. Calvin Coolidge with replacement officers.)
In 1932, the steamboat Observation exploded in New York’s East River, killing 72 people.
In 1948, the People’s Democratic Republic of Korea (North Korea) was declared.
In 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of three appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
Fun fact
Pule (made from donkey’s milk) is reportedly the world’s most expensive cheese, fetching $600 per kilogram.
Record setters
The largest bed measures 86 feet, 11 inches long, 53 feet, 11 inches wide and was created May 28, 2011, Commissie Zomerfeesten St Gregorius Hertme in Hertme, the Netherlands.
Trending words
“Suborn:” verb; (suh-BORN). Definition: To persuade (someone) to do something illegal (such as to lie in a court of law), or to obtain (false testimony) from a witness by persuasion.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s Birthdays
Actor Topol is 86. Singer Inez Foxx is 79. Singer Dee Dee Sharp is 76. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Joe Theismann is 72. Rock musician John McFee (The Doobie Brothers) is 71. Actor Tom Wopat is 70. Actor Angela Cartwright is 69. Musician-producer Dave Stewart is 69. Actor Hugh Grant is 61. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., is 58. Actor-comedian Charles Esten (formerly Chip) is 56. Actor Constance Marie is 56. Actor David Bennent is 55. Actor Adam Sandler is 55. Rock singer Paul Durham (Black Lab) is 53. Actor Julia Sawalha is 53. Model Rachel Hunter is 52. Actor Eric Stonestreet is 50. Actor Henry Thomas is 50. Actor Goran Visnjic is 49. Pop-jazz singer Michael Buble is 46. Latin singer Maria Rita is 44. Actor Michelle Williams is 41. Actor Julie Gonzalo is 40. Neo-soul singer Paul Janeway (St. Paul & the Broken Bones) is 38. Actor Zoe Kazan is 38. Author-motivational speaker-businessman Farrah Gray is 37. Actor Kelsey Asbille is 30. Contemporary Christian singer Lauren Daigle is 30. Country singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes is 30.
