Today is Saturday, Dec. 7, the 341st day of 2019. There are 24 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 7, 1941, Japan launched a surprise attack on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as part of its plan to conquer Southeast Asian territories; the raid, which claimed about 2,400 American lives, prompted the United States to declare war against Japan the next day.
Also on this date:
In 1787, Delaware became the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1796, electors chose John Adams to be the second president of the United States.
In 1909, in his State of the Union address, President William Howard Taft defended the decision to base U.S. naval operations in the Pacific at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, instead of in the Philippines.
In 1911, China abolished the requirement that men wear their hair in a queue, or ponytail.
In 1917, during World War I, the United States declared war on Austria-Hungary.
In 1972, America’s last moon mission to date was launched as Apollo 17 blasted off from Cape Canaveral. ... Imelda Marcos, wife of Philippine President Ferdinand E. Marcos, was stabbed and seriously wounded by an assailant who was shot dead by her bodyguards.
Fun fact
Mint gets its name from Menthe, a Greek mythical character.
They eat what?!
Porchetta is traditionally an Italian dish, made from boneless pork, stuffed with liver and wild grown fennel, roasted over a wood fire with the skin on for at least eight hours and served.
Trending words
“Bon vivant:” noun; (bahn-vee-VAHNT). Definition: A sociable person who has cultivated and refined tastes especially with respect to food and drink.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Linguist and political philosopher Noam Chomsky is 91. Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 88. Actress Ellen Burstyn is 87. Broadcast journalist Carole Simpson is 79. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 72. Actor-director-producer James Keach is 72. Country singer Gary Morris is 71. Singer-songwriter Tom Waits is 70. Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is 63. Actress Priscilla Barnes is 62. Former “Tonight Show” announcer Edd Hall is 61. Rock musician Tim Butler (The Psychedelic Furs) is 61. Actor Patrick Fabian is 55. Actor Jeffrey Wright is 54. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 53. Producer-director Jason Winer is 47. Former NFL player Terrell Owens is 46. Rapper-producer Kon Artis is 45. Pop singer Nicole Appleton (All Saints) is 44. Latin singer Frankie J is 43. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 43. Actor Chris Chalk is 42. Actress Shiri Appleby is 41. Pop-rock singer/celebrity judge Sara Bareilles is 40. Actress Jennifer Carpenter is 40. Actor Jack Huston is 37. Singer Aaron Carter is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.