Today is Saturday, Nov. 20, the 324th day of 2021. There are 41 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 20, 1945, 22 former Nazi officials went on trial before an international war crimes tribunal in Nuremberg, Germany. (Almost a year later, the International Military Tribune sentenced 12 of the defendants to death; seven received prison sentences ranging from 10 years to life; three were acquitted.)
Also on this date:
In 1789, New Jersey became the first state to ratify the Bill of Rights.
In 1947, Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy held a news conference in which he announced the end of the naval quarantine of Cuba imposed during the missile crisis, and the signing of an executive order prohibiting discrimination in federal housing facilities.
In 1967, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Population Clock at the Commerce Department ticked past 200 million.
In 1976, the boxing drama “Rocky,” starring Sylvester Stallone, premiered in New York.
Fun fact
Lake Tahoe is home to the oldest petroglyphs (nearly 15,000 years old) ever discovered in North America.
They eat what?!
A snack that can be found in Arizona is cactus fries.
Trending words
“Amity:” noun; (AM-uh-tee). Definition: Friendship, or friendly relations between nations.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Estelle Parsons is 94. Comedian Dick Smothers is 83. President Joe Biden is 79. Singer Norman Greenbaum is 79. Actor Veronica Hamel is 78. Broadcast journalist Judy Woodruff is 75. Singer Joe Walsh is 74. Actor Richard Masur is 73. Opera singer Barbara Hendricks is 73. Former national security adviser John Bolton is 73. Actor Bo Derek is 65. Former NFL player Mark Gastineau is 65. Reggae musician Jimmy Brown (UB40) is 64. Actor Sean Young is 62. Pianist Jim Brickman is 60. Actor Ming-Na is 58. Actor Ned Vaughn is 57. Rapper Mike D (The Beastie Boys) is 56. Rapper Sen Dog (Cypress Hill) is 56. Actor Callie Thorne is 52. Actor Sabrina Lloyd is 51. Actor Joel McHale is 50. Actor Marisa Ryan is 47. Country singer Dierks Bentley is 46. Actor Joshua Gomez is 46. Actor Laura Harris is 45. Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes is 45. Country singer Josh Turner is 44. Actor Nadine Velazquez is 43. Actor Jacob Pitts is 42. Actor Andrea Riseborough is 40. Actor Jeremy Jordan is 37. Actor Dan Byrd is 36. Actor Ashley Fink is 35. Rock musician Jared Followill (Kings of Leon) is 35. Actor Jaina Lee Ortiz is 35. Actor Cody Linley is 32. Pop musician Michael Clifford (5 Seconds to Summer) is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.