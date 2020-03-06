Today is Friday, March 6, the 66th day of 2020. There are 300 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 6, 1944, U.S. heavy bombers staged the first full-scale American raid on Berlin during World War II.
Also on this date:
In 1836, the Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, fell as Mexican forces led by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna stormed the fortress after a 13-day siege; the battle claimed the lives of all the Texan defenders, nearly 200 strong, including William Travis, James Bowie and Davy Crockett.
In 1857, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Dred Scott v. Sandford, ruled 7-2 that Scott, a slave, was not an American citizen and therefore could not sue for his freedom in federal court.
Fun fact
There are few activities in life that utilize the entire brain, and listening to music is one of them.
Fitness factoids
1. Legumes, such as beans, lentils and peas, have been shown to lower the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol level and high blood pressure.
2. Stress may play a key role in just how quickly hair goes from colored to ashen, a new study says.
3. A recent RAND report concluded that lack of sleep is costing the U.S. economy as much as $411 billion a year, partly because of productivity loss.
Trending words
“Untenable:” adjective; (un-TEN-uh-bul). Definition: Not able to be defended, or not able to be occupied.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former FBI and CIA director William Webster is 96. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan is 94. Dancer-actress Carmen de Lavallade is 89. Former Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova is 83. Actress-writer Joanna Miles is 80. Actor Ben Murphy is 78. Opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is 76. Singer Mary Wilson (The Supremes) is 76. Rock musician Hugh Grundy (The Zombies) is 75. Rock singer-musician David Gilmour (Pink Floyd) is 74. Actress Anna Maria Horsford is 73. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 73. Singer Kiki Dee is 73. TV consumer reporter John Stossel is 73. Composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz is 72. Rock singer-musician Phil Alvin (The Blasters) is 67. Actor Tom Arnold is 61. Actor D.L. Hughley is 57. Actor Shuler Hensley is 53. Actress Moira Kelly is 52. Actress Amy Pietz is 51. Rock musician Chris Broderick (Megadeth) is 50. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is 48. Country singer Trent Willmon is 47. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 43. Actor Shawn Evans is 40. MLB pitcher Jake Arrieta is 34. Actor Eli Marienthal is 34. Actor Jimmy Galeota is 34. Rapper/producer Tyler, the Creator is 29. Actor Dillon Freasier is 24. Actress Savannah Stehlin is 24. Actress Millicent Simmonds (“Wonderstruck”) is 17.
