Today is Tuesday, March 31, the 91st day of 2020. There are 275 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 31, 1968, at the conclusion of a nationally broadcast address on Vietnam, President Lyndon B. Johnson stunned listeners by declaring, “I shall not seek, and I will not accept, the nomination of my party for another term as your President.”
Also on this date:
In 1811, German scientist Robert Bunsen, who helped develop the Bunsen burner, was born.
In 1880, Wabash, Ind., became the first town in the world to be illuminated by electrical lighting.
In 1931, Notre Dame college football coach Knute Rockne, 43, was killed in the crash of a TWA plane in Bazaar, Kan.
In 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Emergency Conservation Work Act, which created the Civilian Conservation Corps.
In 1943, “Oklahoma!,” the first musical play by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, opened on Broadway.
In 1975, “Gunsmoke” closed out 20 seasons on CBS with its final first-run episode, “The Sharecroppers.”
In 1976, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled that Karen Ann Quinlan, a young woman in a persistent vegetative state, could be disconnected from her respirator. (Quinlan, who remained unconscious, died in 1985.)
Fun fact
Most tornadoes occur between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Riddle me this
How many seconds are in a year?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Urbi et orbi:” Latin phrase; (ur·bi et or·bi). Definition: To the city (Rome) and the world: to everyone.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor William Daniels is 93. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 86. Actress Shirley Jones is 86. Musician Herb Alpert is 85. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., is 80. Former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., is 80. Actor Christopher Walken is 77. Comedian Gabe Kaplan is 76. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is 76. Rock musician Mick Ralphs (Bad Company; Mott the Hoople) is 76. Former Vice President Al Gore is 73. Author David Eisenhower is 72. Actress Rhea Perlman is 72. Actor Robbie Coltrane is 70. Actor Ed Marinaro is 70. Rock musician Angus Young (AC/DC) is 65. Actor Marc McClure is 63. Actor William McNamara is 55. Alt-country musician Bob Crawford (The Avett Brothers) is 49. Actor Ewan McGregor is 49. Actress Erica Tazel is 45. Actress Judi Shekoni is 42. Rapper Tony Yayo is 42. Actress Kate Micucci is 40. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta” Stage: “Book of Mormon”) is 38. Actress Melissa Ordway is 37. Jazz musician Christian Scott is 37. Pop musician Jack Antonoff (fun.) is 36. Actress Jessica Szohr is 35.
Riddle answer: Just 12. Jan. 2, Feb. 2, etc.
