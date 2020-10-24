Today is Saturday, Oct. 24, the 298th day of 2020. There are 68 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 24, 1972, Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson, who’d broken Major League Baseball’s modern-era color barrier in 1947, died in Stamford, Conn., at age 53.
Also on this date:
In 1861, the first transcontinental telegraph message was sent by Chief Justice Stephen J. Field of California from San Francisco to President Abraham Lincoln in Washington, D.C., over a line built by the Western Union Telegraph Co.
In 1931, the George Washington Bridge, connecting New York and New Jersey, was officially dedicated (it opened to traffic the next day).
In 1940, the 40-hour work week went into effect under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
In 1945, the United Nations officially came into existence as its charter took effect.
In 1952, Republican presidential candidate Dwight D. Eisenhower declared in Detroit, “I shall go to Korea” as he promised to end the conflict. (He made the visit over a month later.)
In 1962, a naval quarantine of Cuba ordered by President John F. Kennedy went into effect during the missile crisis.
In 1992, the Toronto Blue Jays became the first non-U.S. team to win the World Series as they defeated the Atlanta Braves, 4-3, in Game 6.
Fun fact
The stage before frostbite is called frostnip.
They eat what?!
Bheja Fry, or brain fry, is lamb’s brain and freshly ground masala spices and is popular in Hyderabad and Lucknow, though it is also very popular in other parts of India.
Trending words
“Visage:” noun; (VIZ-ij). Definition: The face, countenance, or appearance of a person or sometimes an animal; aspect or appearance.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Rock musician Bill Wyman is 84. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 81. Movie director-screenwriter David S. Ward is 75. Actor Kevin Kline is 73. Congressman and former NAACP President Kweisi Mfume is 72. Country musician Billy Thomas (Terry McBride and the Ride) is 67. Actor Doug Davidson is 66. Actor B.D. Wong is 60. Actor Zahn McClarnon is 54. Singer Michael Trent (Americana duo Shovels & Rope) is 43. Rock musician Ben Gillies (Silverchair) is 41. Singer-actor Monica Arnold is 40. Actor-comedian Casey Wilson is 40. R&B singer, actor and “The Real” co-host Adrienne Bailon Houghton is 37. Actor Tim Pocock is 35. R&B singer-rapper-actor Drake is 34. Actor Shenae Grimes is 31. Actor Eliza Taylor is 31. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 25. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kyla Ross is 24. Actor Hudson Yang is 17.
