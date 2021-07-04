Today is Sunday, July 4, the 185th day of 2021. There are 180 days left in the year. This is Independence Day.
Today in history
On July 4, 1976, America celebrated its bicentennial with daylong festivities; President Gerald R. Ford made stops in Valley Forge, Pa., Independence Hall in Philadelphia and New York, where more than 200 ships paraded up the Hudson River in Operation Sail.
Also on this date:
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
In 1802, the United States Military Academy officially opened at West Point, N.Y.
In 1826, 50 years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was adopted, former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died.
In 1831, the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, died in New York City at age 73.
In 1910, in what was billed as “The Fight of the Century,” Black world heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson defeated white former champ James J. Jeffries in Reno, Nev.
In 1939, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees delivered his famous farewell speech in which he called himself “the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”
In 1946, the Philippines became independent of U.S. sovereignty.
In 1960, America’s 50-star flag, recognizing Hawaiian statehood, was officially unfurled.
Fun fact
Fireworks originated in China around 2,000 years ago.
Just for laughs
What does the Statue of Liberty stand for?
Because it can’t sit down.
Trending words
“Gormandize:” verb; (GOR-mun-dyze). Definition: To eat greedily, gluttonously, or ravenously: devour.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Eva Marie Saint is 97. Actor Gina Lollobrigida is 94. Country singer Ray Pillow is 84. Actor Ed Bernard is 82. Actor Karolyn Grimes is 81. R&B singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 78. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 78. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 75. R&B musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 70. Rock musician Domingo Ortiz (Widespread Panic) is 69. Singer John Waite is 69. Rock musician Kirk Pengilly (INXS) is 63. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 59. Christian rock singer Michael Sweet is 58. Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 56. Actor Al Madrigal is 50. Actor Jenica Bergere is 47. Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 46. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally (BBMak) is 43. Actor Becki Newton is 43. TV personality Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is 39. R&B singer Melanie Fiona is 38. Malia Obama is 23.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.