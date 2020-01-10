Today is Friday, Jan. 10, the 10th day of 2020. There are 356 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 10, 1984, the United States and the Vatican established full diplomatic relations for the first time in more than a century.
Also on this date:
- In 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published his influential pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which argued for American independence from British rule.
- In 1860, the Pemberton Mill in Lawrence, Mass., collapsed and caught fire, killing as many as 145 people, mostly female workers from Scotland and Ireland.
- In 1861, Florida became the third state to secede from the Union.
- In 1863, the London Underground had its beginnings as the Metropolitan, the world’s first underground passenger railway, opened to the public with service between Paddington and Farringdon Street.
- In 1917, legendary Western frontiersman and showman William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody died at his sister’s home in Denver at age 70.
- In 1920, the League of Nations was established as the Treaty of Versailles went into effect.
Fun fact
Banana plants are not trees; they are a type of herb.
Fitness factoids
1. Research has shown that exercise can help improve sleeping patterns, as well as reduce stress.
2. Regular exercise can help boost immunity by improving lymphatic and cardiovascular circulation, and also helps flush bacteria out of your lungs and airways
3. Exercising regularly can make the heart and blood circulatory system more efficient and keep blood pressure low, even reducing the chances of dementia.
Trending words
“Mendacious:” adjective; (men-DAY-shus). Definition: Given to or characterized by deception or falsehood or divergence from absolute truth.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Opera singer Sherrill Milnes is 85. Rock singer-musician Ronnie Hawkins is 85. Movie director Walter Hill is 80. Actor William Sanderson is 76. Singer Rod Stewart is 75. Boxing Hall of Famer and entrepreneur George Foreman is 71. Roots rock singer Alejandro Escovedo is 69. Rock musician Scott Thurston (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 68. Singer Pat Benatar is 67. Hall of Fame race car driver and team owner Bobby Rahal is 67. Rock musician Michael Schenker is 65. Singer Shawn Colvin is 64. Rock singer-musician Curt Kirkwood (Meat Puppets) is 61. Actor Evan Handler is 59. Rock singer Brad Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 56. Actress Trini Alvarado is 53. Rapper Chris Smith (Kris Kross) is 41. Actress Sarah Shahi is 40. American roots singer Valerie June is 38.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.