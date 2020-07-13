Today is Monday, July 13, the 195th day of 2020. There are 171 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 13, 2013, a jury in Sanford, Fla., cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.
Also on this date:
In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)
In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon’s secret White House taping system. (Butterfield’s public revelation came three days later.)
Fun fact
Fire tornados occur when rising heat and violent wind conditions combine, often as a result of wildfires. They can reach temperatures of as much as 1090 F and generate wind speeds of more than 100 mph.
These three tweets
1. Professor X: “What’s your superpower?”
Me: “Disappointing people.”
Professor X: “I was expecting a much better answer.”
Me: “See?”
@suecorvette
2. I caught my husband eating the last of the ice cream last night. First of all, we are supposed to be dieting together. Second of all, I was going to eat that.
@mommajessiec
3. The worst thing about a Dyson cordless is that you can only vacuum for 15 minutes before the battery dies. The best thing about a Dyson cordless is that you can only vacuum for 15 minutes before the battery dies.
@smerobin
Trending words
“Bromide:” noun; (BROH-myde). Definition 1: A binary compound of bromine with another element or a radical including some (such as potassium bromide) used as sedatives. Definition 2: A commonplace or tiresome person: bore or a commonplace or hackneyed statement or notion.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (“Jeopardy!”) is 96. Actor Patrick Stewart is 80. Actor Robert Forster is 78. Actor Harrison Ford is 78. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 78. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 74. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 63. Actor Kenny Johnson is 57. Actor Ken Jeong is 51. Actor Fran Kranz is 39. Actress Aya Cash is 38. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 38. Actor Colton Haynes is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.