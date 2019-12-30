Today is Monday, Dec. 30, the 364th day of 2019. There is one day left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 30, 1922, Vladimir Lenin proclaimed the establishment of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which lasted nearly seven decades before dissolving in December 1991.
Also on this date:
In 1813, British troops burned Buffalo, N.Y., during the War of 1812.
In 1853, the United States and Mexico signed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to buy about 45,000 square miles of land from Mexico for $10 million in a deal known as the Gadsden Purchase.
In 1903, about 600 people died when fire broke out at the recently opened Iroquois Theater in Chicago.
Fun fact
The White Bellbird, found in the Guianas, Brazil and Venezuela, is known as the world’s loudest bird. Their mating call sounds like a fire alarm and can reach as much as 125 decibels.
These three tweets
1. “I’ll be with you every day, always and forever.”
Me: “You are laundry, stop talking.”
@EmissaryKerry
2. [Being an adult.]
Pros: You can eat anything you want.
Cons: You can’t eat anything you want.
@shopkins776
3. Nobody’s a bigger drama queen than soup in a microwave.
@SarcasticSadOne
Trending words
“Xenophobia:” noun; (zen-uh-FOH-bee-uh). Definition: Fear and hatred of strangers or foreigners or of anything that is strange or foreign.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Russ Tamblyn is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax is 84. Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey is 82. Actor Fred Ward is 77. Actress Concetta Tomei is 74. Singer Patti Smith is 73. Rock singer-musician Jeff Lynne is 72. TV personality Meredith Vieira is 66. Actress Patricia Kalember is 63. Country singer Suzy Bogguss is 63. Actress-comedian Tracey Ullman is 60. Rock musician Rob Hotchkiss is 59. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is 56. Actor George Newbern is 56. Actress Meredith Monroe is 50. Actor Daniel Sunjata is 48. Actress Maureen Flannigan is 47. Golfer Tiger Woods is 44. Actress Lucy Punch is 42. Singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is 41. Actress Eliza Dushku is 39. Rock musician Tim Lopez (Plain White T’s) is 39. Actress Kristin Kreuk is 37. Folk-rock singer-musician Wesley Schultz (The Lumineers) is 37. NBA player LeBron James is 35. Actress Anna Wood is 34. Pop-rock singer Ellie Goulding is 33. Actress Caity Lotz is 33. Actor Jeff Ward is 33. Country musician Eric Steedly is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.