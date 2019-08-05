Today is Monday, Aug. 5, the 217th day of 2019. There are 148 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 5, 1962, actress Marilyn Monroe, 36, was found dead in her Los Angeles home; her death was ruled a probable suicide from “acute barbiturate poisoning.”
Also on this date:
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union Adm. David G. Farragut led his fleet to victory in the Battle of Mobile Bay, Ala.
In 1964, U.S. Navy pilot Everett Alvarez Jr. became the first American flier to be shot down and captured by North Vietnam; he was held prisoner until February 1973.
In 1974, the White House released transcripts of subpoenaed tape recordings showing that President Richard Nixon and his chief of staff, H.R. Haldeman, had discussed a plan in June 1972 to use the CIA to thwart the FBI’s Watergate investigation; revelation of the tape sparked Nixon’s resignation.
Fun fact
A dog’s sense of smell is 100,000 times stronger than a human’s. Bloodhounds have 300 million scent receptors while beagles and German shepherds both have 225 million. In comparison, humans only have about 5 million
These three tweets
1. I dreamt I was getting attacked by a bike repeatedly. It was a vicious cycle.
@cravin4
2. I’ve slept with my hands covering my neck to ward off vampires since I was a child and you know what? It works.
@kimtopher22
3. Treadmills: The only thing worse than running, is running and going nowhere.
@Marlebean
Trending words
“Junket:” noun; (jun·ket). Definition 1: A trip or journey, such as a trip made by an official at public expense or a promotional trip made at another’s expense, or a festive social affair.
From Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Roman Gabriel is 79. Country songwriter Bobby Braddock is 79. Actress Loni Anderson is 74. Actress Erika Slezak is 73. Rock singer Rick Derringer is 72. Rock musician Eddie Ojeda (Twisted Sister) is 64. Actress-singer Maureen McCormick is 63. Rock musician Pat Smear is 60. Author David Baldacci is 59. Country musician Mark O’Connor is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing is 57. Actor Mark Strong is 56. Director-screenwriter James Gunn is 53. Country singer Terri Clark is 51. Actress Stephanie Szostak is 48. Retired MLB All-Star John Olerud is 51. Actor Jesse Williams is 39. Actor Brendon Ryan Barrett is 33. Actress/singer Olivia Holt is 22. Actor Albert Tsai is 15.
