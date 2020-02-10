Today is Monday, Feb. 10, the 41st day of 2020. There are 325 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 10, 1967, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, was ratified as Minnesota and Nevada adopted it.
Also on this date:
- In 1936, Nazi Germany’s Reichstag passed a law investing the Gestapo secret police with absolute authority, exempt from any legal review.
- In 1962, the Soviet Union exchanged captured American U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers for Rudolf Abel, a Soviet spy held by the United States.
Fun fact
Recent research found that nearly half of all U.S. food produced is discarded (left in the field to rot, fed to livestock, or hauled directly from the field to landfill) because of unrealistic “cosmetic food” standards.
These three tweets
1. If the work week didn’t already exist and someone pitched the idea of everyone working five out of every seven days, they’d get thrown in a volcano.
@InternetHippo
2. Person: [Wearing cargo shorts.]
Kangaroo: “That guy must have a lot of babies.”
@OrdinaryAlso
3. Me: “I wish for chips.”
Genie: “Done.”
Me: “I wish for salsa.”
Genie: “… why didn’t you just wish for chips and salsa?”
Me: “Ah, I wish I hadn’t done — NO WAIT.”
@Ygrene
Trending words
“Acquit:” verb; (uh·kwit). Definition: To discharge completely (as from an accusation or obligation), or to conduct (oneself) usually satisfactorily especially under stress.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Opera singer Leontyne Price is 93. Actor Robert Wagner is 90. Rock musician Don Wilson (The Ventures) is 87. Singer Roberta Flack is 83. Singer Jimmy Merchant (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 80. Movie director Michael Apted is 79. Rock musician Bob Spalding (The Ventures) is 73. Olympic gold-medal swimmer Mark Spitz is 70. World Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman is 65. Actress Kathleen Beller is 64. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 60. Movie director Alexander Payne is 59. ABC News correspondent George Stephanopoulos is 59. Retired MLB All-Star Lenny Dykstra is 57. Actress Laura Dern is 53. Writer-producer-director Vince Gilligan (“Breaking Bad”) is 53. Actress Elizabeth Banks is 46. Actress Julia Pace Mitchell is 42. Country musician Jeremy Baxter (Carolina Rain) is 40. Actress Uzo Aduba is 39. Actress Stephanie Beatriz is 39. Actor Barry Sloane is 39. Actor Trevante Rhodes is 30. Actress Emma Roberts is 29. Actress Makenzie Vega is 26. Actress Chloe Grace Moretz is 23. Actress Yara Shahidi is 20.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.