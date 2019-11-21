Today is Thursday, Nov. 21, the 325th day of 2019. There are 40 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 21, 1985, U.S. Navy intelligence analyst Jonathan Jay Pollard was arrested accused of spying for Israel. (Pollard later pleaded guilty to espionage and was sentenced to life in prison; he was released on parole on Nov. 20, 2015.)
Also on this date:
In 1789, North Carolina became the 12th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
In 1927, picketing strikers at the Columbine Mine in northern Colorado were fired on by state police; six miners were killed.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Air Quality Act.
In 1969, the Senate voted down the Supreme Court nomination of Clement F. Haynsworth, 55-45, the first such rejection since 1930.
In 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas.
Fun fact
The puffin’s beak is specialized to hold a lot of fish. They can carry roughly five to 20 fish back to their nest at a time. A puffin in Britain once carried 62 fish in his beak.
Record setters
The largest cake sculpture measures 54 feet by 45 feet, 7 inches, by 1 foot, 9.25 inches, and was achieved by Italy’s National Association of Cake Designers in Milan, Italy, on Oct. 4, 2015. The scultpure was made by 250 cake designers.
Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Incongruous:” adjective; (in-KAHN-gruh-wus). Definition: Not harmonious, incompatible, not conforming, disagreeing or inconsistent within itself; lacking properity or unsuitable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 85. Actress Marlo Thomas is 82. Actor Rick Lenz is 80. Actress Juliet Mills is 78. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 75. Television producer Marcy Carsey is 75. Actress Goldie Hawn is 74. Movie director Andrew Davis is 73. Rock musician Lonnie Jordan (War) is 71. Singer Livingston Taylor is 69. Actress-singer Lorna Luft is 67. Actress Cherry Jones is 63. Rock musician Brian Ritchie (The Violent Femmes) is 59. Gospel singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 57. Actress Nicollette Sheridan is 56. Singer-actress Bjork is 54. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chauncey Hannibal (BLACKstreet) is 51. Rock musician Alex James (Blur) is 51. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 50. Rapper Pretty Lou (Lost Boyz) is 48. Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 48. Actress Rain Phoenix is 47. Actress Marina de Tavira is 46. Country singer Kelsi Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 45. Actor Jimmi Simpson is 44. Singer-actress Lindsey Haun is 35. Actress Jena Malone is 35. Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 34.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.