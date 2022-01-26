Today is Wednesday, Jan. 26, the 26th day of 2022. There are 339 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 26, 2020, the U.S. consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, said it would evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight. Five cases of the new coronavirus were now confirmed in the United States, including new cases in California and Arizona; all involved people who had traveled to Wuhan.
Also on this date:
In 1861, Louisiana passed an Ordinance of Secession, becoming the sixth state to break free from the United States.
In 1911, the Richard Strauss opera “Der Rosenkavalier” (The Cavalier of the Rose) premiered in Dresden, Germany.
In 1915, President Woodrow Wilson signed the Rocky Mountain National Park Act, which created America’s 10th national park.
In 1962, the United States launched Ranger 3 to land scientific instruments on the moon. (The probe ended up missing its target by more than 22,000 miles.)
In 1993, Vaclav Havel was elected president of the newly formed Czech Republic.
Fun fact
Without the sun, our moon would be completely dark. What you may have heard referred to as “moonlight” is actually just sunlight reflecting off of the moon’s surface.
That’s punny
My wife said the salads I make tend to be a bit on the “dry” side.
It’s definitely something that needs addressing.
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Opine:” verb; (oh-PYNE). Definition: To express an opinion.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Cartoonist Jules Feiffer is 93. Sportscaster-actor Bob Uecker is 87. Actor Scott Glenn is 83. Singer Jean Knight is 79. Activist Angela Davis is 78. Actor Richard Portnow is 75. Rock musician Corky Laing (Mountain) is 74. Actor David Strathairn is 73. Producer-director Mimi Leder is 70. Alt-country singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams is 69. Reggae musician Norman Hassan (UB40) is 64. Actor-comedian-talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is 64. Rock musician Charlie Gillingham (Counting Crows) is 62. Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky is 61. Musician Andrew Ridgeley is 59. R&B singer Jazzie B (Soul II Soul) is 59. Actor Paul Johansson is 58. Director Lenny Abrahamson is 56. Actor Bryan Callen is 55. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 52. Actor Nate Mooney is 50. Actor Jennifer Crystal is 49. Rock musician Chris Hesse (Hoobastank) is 48. Actor Matilda Szydagis is 48. Actor Gilles Marini is 46. Gospel singer Tye Tribbett is 46. Retired NBA player Vince Carter is 45. Actor Sarah Rue is 44. Actor Colin O’Donoghue is 41.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be conacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.