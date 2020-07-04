Today is Saturday, July 4, the 186th day of 2020. There are 180 days left in the year. This is Independence Day.
Today in history
On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was adopted by delegates to the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia.
Also on this date
In 1802, the United States Military Academy officially opened at West Point, N.Y.
In 1817, ground was broken for the Erie Canal in Rome, N.Y. The middle section of the waterway took three years to complete; the entire canal was finished in 1825.
In 1826, 50 years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was adopted, former presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson both died.
In 1831, the fifth president of the United States, James Monroe, died in New York City at age 73.
In 1910, in what was billed as “The Fight of the Century,” Black world heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson defeated white former champ James J. Jeffries in Reno, Nev.
In 1939, Lou Gehrig of the New York Yankees delivered his famous farewell speech in which he called himself “the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.”
Fun fact
A mother panda typically weighs 900 times more than their newborn. At birth, a baby panda weighs less than 0.2 pounds — equivalent to a stick of butter.
They eat what?!
In Malaysia, a snack that can be found is whole deep-fried frogs on a stick.
Trending words
“Parse:” verb; (PARSS). Definition: To divide (a sentence) into grammatical parts and identify the parts and their relations to each other, or to examine in a minute way: analyze critically.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Eva Marie Saint is 96. Actress Gina Lollobrigida is 93. Country singer Ray Pillow is 83. Actor Ed Bernard is 81. Actress Karolyn Grimes is 80. Rhythm and blues singer Annette Beard (Martha and the Vandellas) is 77. Broadcast journalist Geraldo Rivera is 77. Vietnam War veteran and peace activist Ron Kovic is 74. Rhythm and blues musician Ralph Johnson (Earth, Wind and Fire) is 69. Rock musician Domingo Ortiz (Widespread Panic) is 68. Singer John Waite is 68. Rock musician Kirk Pengilly (INXS) is 62. Country musician Teddy Carr is 60. Rock DJ Zonka is 58. International Tennis Hall of Famer Pam Shriver is 58. Rock musician Matt Malley is 57. Christian rock singer Michael Sweet is 57. Actor-playwright-screenwriter Tracy Letts is 55. Actor Al Madrigal is 49. Actress Jenica Bergere is 46. Actor-singer John Lloyd Young is 45. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally (BBMak) is 42. Actress Becki Newton is 42. Actor Mo McRae is 38. Rhythm and blues singer Melanie Fiona is 37. Malia Obama is 22.
