Today is Friday, Dec. 27, the 361st day of 2019. There are four days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 27, 2001, Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld announced that Taliban and al-Qaida prisoners would be held at the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Also on this date:
- In 1822, scientist Louis Pasteur was born in Dole, France.
- In 1831, naturalist Charles Darwin set out on a round-the-world voyage aboard the HMS Beagle.
- In 1904, James Barrie’s play “Peter Pan: The Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up” opened at the Duke of York’s Theater in London.
- In 1945, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were formally established.
- In 1949, Queen Juliana of the Netherlands signed an act recognizing Indonesia’s sovereignty after more than three centuries of Dutch rule.
- In 1958, American physicist James Van Allen reported the discovery of a second radiation belt around Earth, in addition to one found earlier in the year.
- In 1968, Apollo 8 and its three astronauts made a safe, nighttime splashdown in the Pacific.
- In 1979, Soviet forces seized control of Afghanistan. President Hafizullah Amin, who was overthrown and executed, was replaced by Babrak Karmal.
Fun fact
The Friday and Saturday before Christmas are the busiest shopping days — not Black Friday.
Fitness factoids
1. Resistance training, like lifting weights, creates force on the bone and helps it stay strong.
2. Weight training, on a whole, can aid in weight maintenance and change the body’s composition.
3. Strength training aids in fighting off inflammation.
Trending words
“Flibbertigibbet:” noun; (flib-er-tee-JIB-ut). Definition: A silly, flighty person.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor John Amos is 80. Rock musician Mick Jones (Foreigner) is 75. Actor Gerard Depardieu is 71. Jazz singer-musician T.S. Monk is 70. Singer-songwriter Karla Bonoff is 68. Rock musician David Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 67. Actress Tovah Feldshuh is 66. Journalist-turned-politician Arthur Kent is 66. Actress Maryam D’Abo is 59. Actor Ian Gomez is 55. Actress Eva LaRue is 53. Wrestler and actor Bill Goldberg is 53. Bluegrass singer-musician Darrin Vincent (Dailey & Vincent) is 50. Rock musician Guthrie Govan is 48. Musician Matt Slocum is 47. Actor Wilson Cruz is 46. Singer Olu is 46. Actor Masi Oka is 45. Actor Aaron Stanford is 43. Actress Emilie de Ravin is 38. Actor Jay Ellis is 38. Christian rock musician James Mead (Kutless) is 37. Rock singer Hayley Williams (Paramore) is 31. Country singer Shay Mooney (Dan & Shay) is 28. Actor Timothee Chalamet is 24.
