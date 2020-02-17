Today is Monday, Feb. 17, the 48th day of 2020. There are 318 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 17, 1801, the U.S. House of Representatives broke an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr, electing Jefferson president; Burr became vice president.
Also on this date:
In 1815, the United States and Britain exchanged the instruments of ratification for the Treaty of Ghent, ending the War of 1812.
In 1864, during the Civil War, the Union ship USS Housatonic was rammed and sunk in Charleston Harbor, S.C., by the Confederate hand-cranked submarine HL Hunley in the first naval attack of its kind; the Hunley also sank.
In 1933, Newsweek magazine was first published under the title “News-Week.”
Fun fact
The average American eats about 200 sandwiches per year.
These three tweets
1. Dating: “Do you want to share my cheesecake?”
Married: “Touch my cheesecake and I’ll end you.”
@sixfootcandy
2. The problem with buying a lovely loaf of bread is you then need to eat it in three days. Toast for breakfast; sandwiches for lunch; toast for dinner; bread for a snack; bread in salad; bread as a hat; make a bread friend called bread and spend the night watching bread together.
@5tevieM
3. My January credit card bill, aka the Ghost of Christmas Past.
@JohnLyonTweets
Trending words
“Obloquy:” noun; (AH-bluh-kwee). Definition: A strongly condemnatory utterance, abusive language, or the condition of one that is discredited: bad repute.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Hal Holbrook is 95. Actor-comedian Barry Humphries (aka “Dame Edna”) is 86. Country singer-songwriter Johnny Bush is 85. Actress Christina Pickles is 85. Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown is 84. Actress Brenda Fricker is 75. Actress Rene Russo is 66. Actor Richard Karn is 64. Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is 57. Actor-comedian Larry, the Cable Guy is 57. Singer Chante Moore is 53. Actor Dominic Purcell is 50. Olympic gold and silver medal skier Tommy Moe is 50. Actress Denise Richards is 49. Rock singer-musician Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day) is 48. Rock musician Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) is 48. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 46. Actress Kelly Carlson is 44. Actor Conrad Ricamora is 41. Actor Jason Ritter is 40. TV personality Paris Hilton is 39. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 39. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 29.
