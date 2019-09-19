Today is Thursday, Sept. 19, the 262nd day of 2019. There are 103 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 19, 2008, struggling to stave off financial catastrophe, the Bush administration laid out a radical bailout plan calling for a takeover of a half-trillion dollars or more in worthless mortgages and other bad debt held by tottering institutions. Relieved investors sent stocks soaring on Wall Street and around the globe.
Also on this date
In 1777, the first Battle of Saratoga was fought during the Revolutionary War; although British forces succeeded in driving out the American troops, the Americans prevailed in a second battle the following month.
Fun fact
Studying martial arts has been shown to improve the lives of children living with ADHD.
Record setters
The world’s heaviest lemon weighed 11 pounds, 9.7 ounces on Jan. 8, 2003, and was grown by Aharon Shemoel on his farm in Kefar Zeitim, Israel. The lemon’s circumference was 29 inches and 13.7 inches high, and it grew with another large lemon.
— Guinness World Records
Trending words
“Continual:” adjective; (con·tin·u·al). Definition: Continuing indefinitely in time without interruption, or recurring in steady, usually rapid succession.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Author Roger Angell is 99. Host James Lipton (“Inside the Actors Studio”) is 93. Actress Rosemary Harris is 92. Actor David McCallum is 86. Singer-songwriter Paul Williams is 79. Singer Bill Medley is 79. Singer Sylvia Tyson (Ian and Sylvia) is 79. R&B singer Freda Payne is 77. Retired professional golfer Jane Blalock is 74. Singer David Bromberg is 74. Actor Randolph Mantooth is 74. Former NFL running back Larry Brown is 72. Actor Jeremy Irons is 71. Actress Twiggy Lawson is 70. TV personality Joan Lunden is 69. Singer-producer Daniel Lanois is 68. Actor Scott Colomby is 67. Musician-producer Nile Rodgers is 67. Singer-actor Rex Smith is 64. Rock singer Lita Ford is 61. Actor Kevin Hooks is 61. Actress Carolyn McCormick is 60. Celebrity chef Mario Batali is 59. Actress-comedian Cheri Oteri is 57. Country singer Trisha Yearwood is 55. News anchor Soledad O’Brien is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Espraronza Griffin (Society of Soul) is 50. Celebrity chef Michael Symon is 50. Actor Victor Williams is 49. Actress Sanaa Lathan is 48. Actress Stephanie J. Block is 47. Rock singer A. Jay Popoff (Lit) is 46. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is 45. Actress-TV host Alison Sweeney is 43. Rock musician Ryan Dusick is 42. Folk-rock singers-musicians Sara and Tegan Quin are 39. Actor Columbus Short is 37. Rapper Eamon is 36. Actor Kevin Zegers is 35. Actress Danielle Panabaker is 32. Actress Katrina Bowden is 31.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.