Today is Sunday, Sept. 22, the 265th day of 2019. There are 100 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.
Also on this date:
In 1776, during the Revolutionary War, Capt. Nathan Hale, 21, was hanged as a spy by the British in New York.
In 1949, the Soviet Union exploded its first atomic bomb.
In 1950, Omar N. Bradley was promoted to the rank of five-star general, joining an elite group that included Dwight D. Eisenhower, Douglas MacArthur, George C. Marshall and Henry H. “Hap” Arnold.
In 1961, the Interstate Commerce Commission issued rules prohibiting racial discrimination on interstate buses.
In 1980, the Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupted into full-scale war.
In 1985, rock and country music artists participated in “FarmAid,” a concert staged in Champaign, Ill., to help the nation’s farmers.
Fun fact
Lying flat on your back with arms and legs spread is your best bet for surviving in a falling elevator.
Just for laughs
I totally understand how batteries feel, because I’m rarely ever included in things either.
Trending words
Labile: adjective; (la·bile). Definition: Readily or continually undergoing chemical, physical or biological change or breakdown: unstable or open to change.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda is 92. Actress Anna Karina is 79. Former NBA Commissioner David Stern is 77. Dancer/choreographer/singer Toni Basil is 76. Actor Paul Le Mat is 74. Musician King Sunny Ade is 73. Rock singer David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) is 68. Actress Shari Belafonte is 65. Singer Debby Boone is 63. Country singer June Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 63. Singer Nick Cave is 62. Rock singer Johnette Napolitano is 62. Actress Lynn Herring is 62. Classical crossover singer Andrea Bocelli is 61. Singer-musician Joan Jett is 61. Actress Catherine Oxenberg is 58. Actress Bonnie Hunt is 58. Actor Rob Stone is 57. Actor Dan Bucatinsky (“24: Legacy”) is 54. Musician Matt Sharp is 50. Rock musician Dave Hernandez is 49. Rapper Mystikal is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Big Rube (Society of Soul) is 48. Actor James Hillier (“The Crown”) is 46. Actress Mireille Enos is 44. Actress Daniella Alonso is 41. Actress Ashley Drane (Eckstein) is 38. Actress Katie Lowes is 37. Rock musician Will Farquarson (Bastille) is 36. Actress Tatiana Maslany is 34. Actor Ukweli Roach (“Blindspot”) is 33. Actor Tom Felton is 32. Actress Teyonah Parris is 32. Actress Juliette Goglia is 24. Actress Dalya Knapp is nine.
