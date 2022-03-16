Today is Wednesday, March 16, the 75th day of 2022. There are 290 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 16, 1968, the My Lai massacre took place during the Vietnam War as U.S. Army soldiers hunting for Viet Cong fighters and sympathizers killed unarmed villagers in two hamlets of Son My village; estimates of the death toll vary from 347 to 504.
Also on this date:
In 1802, President Thomas Jefferson signed a measure authorizing the establishment of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
In 1935, Adolf Hitler decided to break the military terms set by the Treaty of Versailles by ordering the rearming of Germany.
In 1945, during World War II, American forces declared they had secured Iwo Jima, although pockets of Japanese resistance remained.
In 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy of New York announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.
In 1972, in a nationally broadcast address, President Richard Nixon called for a moratorium on court-ordered school busing to achieve racial desegregation.
In 1984, William Buckley, the CIA station chief in Beirut, was kidnapped by Hezbollah militants (he was tortured by his captors and killed in 1985).
Fun fact
A woodpecker’s tongue wraps around the back of its brain, helping protect the bird’s brain from injury during high-speed pecking.
That’s punny
I bought two Dobermans named Rolex and Timex.
They’re watch dogs.
Trending words
“Uncouth:” adjective; (un-KOOTH). Definition: Behaving in a rude way, or not polite or socially acceptable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Ray Walker (The Jordanaires) is 88. Game show host Chuck Woolery is 81. Country singer Robin Williams is 75. Actor Erik Estrada is 73. Actor Victor Garber is 73. Country singer Ray Benson (Asleep at the Wheel) is 71. Bluegrass musician Tim O’Brien (Hot Rize; Earls of Leicester) is 68. Rock singer-musician Nancy Wilson (Heart) is 68. World Golf Hall of Famer Hollis Stacy is 68. Actor Clifton Powell is 66. Rapper-actor Flavor Flav is 63. Rock musician Jimmy DeGrasso is 59. Actor Jerome Flynn is 59. Folk singer Patty Griffin is 58. Movie director Gore Verbinski is 58. Country singer Tracy Bonham is 55. Actor Lauren Graham is 55. Actor Judah Friedlander is 53. Actor Alan Tudyk is 51. Actor Tim Kang is 49. R&B singer Blu Cantrell is 46. Actor Brooke Burns is 44. Actor Kimrie Lewis is 40. Actor Brett Davern is 39. Actor Alexandra Daddario is 36. R&B singer Jhené Aiko is 34. Rock musician Wolfgang Van Halen is 31. Toronto Blue Jays baseball star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 23.
