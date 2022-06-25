Today is Saturday, June 25, the 176th day of 2022. There are 189 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 25, 1876, Lt. Col. Colonel George A. Custer and his 7th Cavalry were wiped out by Sioux and Cheyenne Indians in the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana.
Also on this date:
In 1938, the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 was enacted.
In 1942, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower was designated Commanding General of the European Theater of Operations during World War II. Some 1,000 British Royal Air Force bombers raided Bremen, Germany.
In 1947, “The Diary of a Young Girl,” the personal journal of Anne Frank, a German-born Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II, was first published.
In 1950, war broke out in Korea as forces from the communist North invaded the South.
In 1962, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that recitation of a state-sponsored prayer in New York State public schools was unconstitutional.
In 1973, former White House Counsel John W. Dean began testifying before the Senate Watergate Committee, implicating top administration officials, including President Richard Nixon, as well as himself, in the Watergate scandal and cover-up.
In 1993, Kim Campbell was sworn in as Canada’s 19th prime minister, the first woman to hold the post.
Fun fact
Sharks do not have bones.
They eat what?!
Fois gras peanut butter flavored ice cream can be eaten at OddFellows in New York.
Trending words
“Prescience:” noun; (PRESH-ee-unss). Definition: The ability to see or anticipate what will or might happen in the future
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor June Lockhart is 97. Civil rights activist James Meredith is 89. R&B singer Eddie Floyd is 85. Actor Barbara Montgomery is 83. Actor Mary Beth Peil is 82. Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed is 80. Singer Carly Simon is 77. Actor-comedian Jimmie Walker is 75. Actor-director Michael Lembeck is 74. Rock singer Tim Finn is 70. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is 68. Rock musician David Paich (Toto) is 68. Actor Michael Sabatino is 67. Actor-writer-director Ricky Gervais is 61. Actor John Benjamin Hickey is 59. Actor Erica Gimpel is 58. Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is 56. Rapper-producer Richie Rich is 55. Actor Angela Kinsey is 51. Rock musician Mike Kroeger (Nickelback) is 50. Rock musician Mario Calire is 48. Actor Linda Cardellini is 47. Actor Busy Philipps is 43. Jazz musician Joey Alexander is 19.
