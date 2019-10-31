Today is Thursday, Oct. 31, the 304th day of 2019. There are 61 days left in the year. This is Halloween.
Today in history
On Oct. 31, 1941, the Navy destroyer USS Reuben James was torpedoed by a German U-boat off Iceland with the loss of about 100 lives, even though the United States had not yet entered World War II.
Also on this date:
In 1926, magician Harry Houdini died in Detroit of peritonitis resulting from a ruptured appendix.
In 1941, work was completed on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota, begun in 1927.
In 1964, Theodore C. Freeman, 34, became the first member of NASA’s astronaut corps to die when his T-38 jet crashed while approaching Ellington Air Force Base in Houston.
In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered a halt to all U.S. bombing of North Vietnam, saying he hoped for fruitful peace negotiations.
Fun fact
Candy corn was originally called Chicken Feed. It was because corn is what was used to feed chickens, and the box was marked with a colorful rooster.
Record setters
The longest career as an ice cream man is 67 years, and was achieved by Allan Ganz, 76, who had been working as an ice cream man continuously from 1947 to 2014, in Peabody, Mass.
Trending words
“Spoonerism:” noun; (SPOO-nuh-riz-um). Definition: A transposition of usually initial sounds of two or more words (as in tons of soil for sons of toil).
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Lee Grant is 94. Former astronaut Michael Collins is 89. Former CBS anchorman Dan Rather is 88. Folk singer Tom Paxton is 82. Actor Ron Rifkin is 81. Actress Sally Kirkland is 78. Actor Brian Doyle-Murray is 74. Actor Stephen Rea is 73. Olympic gold medal long-distance runner Frank Shorter is 72. Actress Deidre Hall is 72. TV show host Jane Pauley is 69. Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell is 62. Movie director Peter Jackson is 58. Rock musician Larry Mullen is 58. Actor Dermot Mulroney is 56. Rock musician Mikkey Dee is 56. Rock singer-musician Johnny Marr is 56. Actor Rob Schneider is 55. Country singer Darryl Worley is 55. Actor-comedian Mike O’Malley is 54. Rap musician Adrock is 53. Songwriter Adam Schlesinger is 52. Rap performer Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) is 52. Rock singer Linn Berggren (Ace of Base) is 49. Reality TV host Troy Hartman is 48. Gospel singer Smokie Norful is 46. Actress Piper Perabo is 43. Actor Brian Hallisay is 41. Actress Samaire Armstrong is 39. Folk-rock musician Tay Strathairn (Dawes) is 39. Actor Eddie Kaye Thomas is 39. Rock musician Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance) is 38. Actor Justin Chatwin is 37. Actor Scott Clifton is 35. Actress Vanessa Marano is 27. Actress Holly Taylor is 22. Actress Danielle Rose Russell is 20. Actress-singer Willow Smith is 19.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.