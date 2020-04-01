Today is Wednesday, April 1, the 92nd day of 2020. There are 274 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 1, 1976, Apple Computer was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne.
Also on this date
In 1789, the U.S. House of Representatives held its first full meeting in New York; Frederick Muhlenberg of Pennsylvania was elected the first House speaker.
In 1891, the Wrigley Co. was founded in Chicago by William Wrigley, Jr.
In 1917, Scott Joplin, “The King of Ragtime Writers,” died at a New York City hospital; he was believed to have been 49 years old.
In 1945, American forces launched the amphibious invasion of Okinawa during World War II. (U.S. forces succeeded in capturing the Japanese island on June 22.)
In 1954, the United States Air Force Academy was established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
In 1963, New York City’s daily newspapers resumed publishing after settlement was reached in a 114-day strike. ... The daytime drama “General Hospital” premiered on ABC-TV.
In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon signed a measure banning cigarette advertising on radio and television, to take effect after Jan. 1, 1971.
In 1972, the first Major League Baseball players’ strike began; it lasted 12 days.
Fun fact
Lips don’t sweat.
That’s punny
Why are frogs so happy? They eat whatever bugs them
Trending words
“Derogate:” verb; (DAIR-uh-gayt). Definition: To cause to seem inferior: disparage, to take away a part so as to impair, detract or to act beneath one’s position or character.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actress Jane Powell is 91. Actor Don Hastings is 86. Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Niekro is 81. Actress Ali MacGraw is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Rudolph Isley is 81. Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff is 72. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is 70. Rock musician Billy Currie (Ultravox) is 70. Actress Annette O’Toole is 68. Movie director Barry Sonnenfeld is 67. Singer Susan Boyle is 59. Actor Jose Zuniga is 58. Country singer Woody Lee is 52. Actress Jessica Collins is 49. Rapper-actor Method Man is 49. Movie directors Albert and Allen Hughes are 48. Political commentator Rachel Maddow is 47. Former tennis player Magdalena Maleeva is 45. Actor David Oyelowo is 44. Actor JJ Field is 42. Singer Bijou Phillips is 40. Actor Sam Huntington is 38. Comedian-actor Taran Killam is 38. Actor Matt Lanter is 37. Actor Josh Zuckerman is 35. Country singer Hillary Scott (Lady Antebellum) is 34. Rock drummer Arejay Hale (Halestorm) is 33. Actor Asa Butterfield is 23. Actor Tyler Wladis is 10.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.