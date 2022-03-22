Today is Tuesday, March 22, the 81st day of 2022. There are 284 days left in the year.
Today in history
On March 22, 1894, hockey’s first Stanley Cup championship game was played; home team Montreal defeated Ottawa, 3-1.
Also on this date:
In 1765, the British Parliament passed the Stamp Act to raise money from the American colonies, which fiercely resisted the tax. (The Stamp Act was repealed a year later.)
In 1882, President Chester Alan Arthur signed a measure outlawing polygamy.
In 1941, the Grand Coulee hydroelectric dam in Washington state officially went into operation.
In 1945, the Arab League was formed with the adoption of a charter in Cairo, Egypt.
In 1963, The Beatles’ debut album, “Please Please Me,” was released in the United Kingdom by Parlophone.
In 1978, Karl Wallenda, the 73-year-old patriarch of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act, fell to his death while attempting to walk a cable strung between two hotel towers in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
In 1988, both houses of Congress overrode President Ronald Reagan’s veto of the Civil Rights Restoration Act.
In 1997, Tara Lipinski, at age 14 years and 10 months, became the youngest ladies’ world figure skating champion in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Fun fact
Kiwi fruit has more vitamin C than oranges.
Riddle me this
I turn once, what is out will not get in. I turn again, what is in will not get out. What am I?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Wend:” verb; (WEND). Definition: To direct one’s course or to proceed on.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Evangelist broadcaster Pat Robertson is 92. Actor William Shatner is 91. Former Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is 88. Actor M. Emmet Walsh is 87. Actor-singer Jeremy Clyde is 81. Singer-guitarist George Benson is 79. Writer James Patterson is 75. CNN newscaster Wolf Blitzer is 74. Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber is 74. Actor Fanny Ardant is 73. Sportscaster Bob Costas is 70. Country singer James House is 67. Actor Lena Olin is 67. Singer-actor Stephanie Mills is 65. Actor Matthew Modine is 63. Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is 51. Actor Will Yun Lee is 51. Olympic silver medal figure skater Elvis Stojko is 50. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., is 49. Actor Guillermo Diaz is 47. Actor Anne Dudek is 47. Actor Cole Hauser is 47. Actor Kellie Williams is 46. Actor Reese Witherspoon is 46. Rock musician John Otto (Limp Bizkit) is 45. Actor Constance Wu is 40. Actor James Wolk is 37.
Riddle answer: A key.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.