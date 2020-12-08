Today is Tuesday, Dec. 8, the 343rd day of 2020. There are 23 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Dec. 8, 1941, the United States entered World War II as Congress declared war against Imperial Japan, a day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Also on this date:
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued his Proclamation of Amnesty and Reconstruction for the South.
In 1886, the American Federation of Labor was founded in Columbus, Ohio.
In 1949, the Chinese Nationalist government moved from the Chinese mainland to Formosa as the Communists pressed their attacks.
In 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while attempting to land at Chicago-Midway Airport, killing 43 of the 61 people on board, as well as two people on the ground; among the dead were Dorothy Hunt, wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt, U.S. Rep. George W. Collins, D-Ill., and CBS News correspondent Michele Clark.
In 1980, rock star and former Beatle John Lennon was shot to death outside his New York City apartment building by an apparently deranged fan.
In 1987, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail S. Gorbachev signed a treaty at the White House calling for destruction of intermediate-range nuclear missiles.
Fun fact
A bowl purchased for $3 at a New York garage sale turned out to be a 1,000-year-old Chinese bowl from the Northern Song Dynasty. The “Ding” bowl was later sold at auction for $2.2 million
Riddle me this
What word looks the same backward and upside down?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Lucrative:” adjective; (LOO-kruh-tiv). Definition: Producing wealth: profitable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Flutist James Galway is 81. Singer Jerry Butler is 81. Pop musician Bobby Elliott (the Hollies) is 79. Actor Mary Woronov is 77. Actor John Rubinstein is 74. Actor Kim Basinger is 67. Rock musician Warren Cuccurullo is 64. Rock musician Phil Collen (Def Leppard) is 63. Country singer Marty Raybon is 61. Political commentator Ann Coulter is 59. Rock musician Marty Friedman is 58. Actor Wendell Pierce is 57. Actor Teri Hatcher is 56. Actor David Harewood is 55. Singer Sinead O’Connor (AKA Shuhada’ Davitt) is 54. Actor Matthew Laborteaux is 54. Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Mussina is 52. Rock musician Ryan Newell (Sister Hazel) is 48. Actor Dominic Monaghan is 44. Actor Ian Somerhalder is 42. Rock singer Ingrid Michaelson is 41. R&B singer Chrisette Michele is 38. Actor Hannah Ware is 38. Country singer Sam Hunt is 36. MLB All-Star infielder Josh Donaldson is 35. Rock singer-actor Kate Voegele is 34. Christian rock musician Jen Ledger (Skillet) is 31. NHL defenseman Drew Doughty is 31. Actor Wallis Currie-Wood is 29. Actor AnnaSophia Robb is 27.
Riddle answer: SWIMS
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She may be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.