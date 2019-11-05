Today is Tuesday, Nov. 5, the 309th day of 2019. There are 56 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 5, 2017, a gunman armed with an assault rifle opened fire in a small south Texas church, killing more than two dozen people; the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, was later found dead in a vehicle after he was shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire. (An autopsy revealed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.)
Also on this date:
- In 1605, the “Gunpowder Plot” failed as Guy Fawkes was seized before he could blow up the English Parliament.
- In 1911, singing cowboy star Roy Rogers was born Leonard Slye in Cincinnati, Ohio.
- In 1940, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won an unprecedented third term in office as he defeated Republican challenger Wendell L. Willkie.
- In 1974, Democrat Ella T. Grasso was elected governor of Connecticut, becoming the first woman to win a gubernatorial office without succeeding her husband.
Fun fact
Early jack-o’-lanterns were carved from turnips, potatoes and beets.
Riddle me this
First, think of the color of the clouds. Next, think of the color of snow. Now, think of the color of a bright full moon. Now answer quickly, what do cows drink?
Spoiler alert — answer below the birthdays.
Trending words
“Undulate:” verb; (UN-juh-layt). Definition: To form or move in waves: fluctuate, to rise and fall in volume, pitch or cadence, or to present a wavy appearance.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Harris Yulin is 82. Actor Chris Robinson is 81. Actress Elke Sommer is 79. Singer Art Garfunkel is 78. Singer Peter Noone is 72. TV personality Kris Jenner is 64. Actor Nestor Serrano is 64. Actress-comedian Mo Gaffney is 61. Actor Robert Patrick is 61. Singer Bryan Adams is 60. Actress Tilda Swinton is 59. Actor Michael Gaston is 57. Actress Tatum O’Neal is 56. Actress Andrea McArdle is 56. Rock singer Angelo Moore (Fishbone) is 54. Actress Judy Reyes is 52. Actor Seth Gilliam is 51. Rock musician Mark Hunter (James) is 51. Actor Sam Rockwell is 51. Country singers Heather and Jennifer Kinley (The Kinleys) are 49. Actor Corin Nemec is 48. Rock musician Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) is 48. Country singer-musician Ryan Adams is 45. Actor Sebastian Arcelus is 43. Actor Sam Page is 43. Actor Luke Hemsworth is 39. Actor Jeremy Lelliott is 37. Actress Annet Mahendru is 34. Rock musician Kevin Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 32. Actor Landon Gimenez is 16.
Riddle answer: Water. (Most people are fixated on the color white, and then think milk.)
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.