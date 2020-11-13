Today is Friday, Nov. 13, the 318th day of 2020. There are 48 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 13, 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
Also on this date:
In 1789, Benjamin Franklin wrote in a letter to a friend, Jean-Baptiste Leroy: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
In 1927, the Holland Tunnel opened to the public, providing access between lower Manhattan and New Jersey beneath the Hudson River.
In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure lowering the minimum draft age from 21 to 18.
In 1956, the Supreme Court struck down laws calling for racial segregation on public buses.
In 1969, speaking in Des Moines, Iowa, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew accused network television news departments of bias and distortion, and urged viewers to lodge complaints.
In 1971, the U.S. space probe Mariner 9 went into orbit around Mars.
In 1985, about 23,000 residents of Armero, Colombia, died when a volcanic mudslide buried the city.
Fun fact
A 2020 study found being wealthy adds an average of 7-9 additional years of disability-free life expectancy over the poor in both the U.K. and U.S.
Fitness factoids
1. One cup of raw spinach is mostly made up of water and contains 7 calories.
2. Studies show eating kale may benefit people with high cholesterol.
3. A cup of boiled broccoli contains the full daily requirement for vitamin K and twice the daily recommended amount of vitamin C.
Trending words
“Quadragesimal:” adjective. Definition: Of, relating to, or used in Lent: lenten, or consisting of 40 — used especially of a fast (as the Lenten fast) consisting of or lasting for 40 days.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Journalist-author Peter Arnett is 86. Actor Jimmy Hawkins is 79. Blues singer John Hammond is 78. Country singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is 74. Actor Joe Mantegna is 73. Actor Sheila Frazier is 72. Musician Andrew Ranken (The Pogues) is 67. Actor Tracy Scoggins is 67. Actor Chris Noth is 66. Actor-comedian Whoopi Goldberg is 65. Actor Rex Linn is 64. Actor Caroline Goodall is 61. Actor Neil Flynn is 60. Former NFL quarterback and College Football Hall of Famer Vinny Testaverde is 57. Rock musician Walter Kibby (Fishbone) is 56. Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is 53. Actor Steve Zahn is 53. Actor Gerard Butler is 51. Writer-activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali is 51. Actor Jordan Bridges is 47. Actor Aisha Hinds is 45. Rock musician Nikolai Fraiture is 42. Former NBA All-Star Metta World Peace (formerly Ron Artest) is 41. Actor Monique Coleman is 40. Actor Rahul Kohli is 35. Actor Devon Bostick is 29.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.