Today is Saturday, Jan. 29, the 29th day of 2022. There are 336 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Jan. 29, 1820, King George III died at Windsor Castle at age 81; he was succeeded by his son, who became King George IV.
Also on this date:
In 1919, the ratification of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which launched Prohibition, was certified by Acting Secretary of State Frank L. Polk.
In 1929, The Seeing Eye, a New Jersey-based school which trains guide dogs to assist the blind, was incorporated by Dorothy Harrison Eustis and Morris Frank.
In 1936, the first inductees of baseball’s Hall of Fame, including Ty Cobb and Babe Ruth, were named in Cooperstown, N.Y.
In 1963, the first charter members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were named in Canton, Ohio (they were enshrined when the Hall opened in September 1963). Poet Robert Frost died in Boston at age 88.
In 1979, President Jimmy Carter formally welcomed Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping to the White House, following the establishment of diplomatic relations.
Fun fact
About a third of your taste buds are numbed at altitude, as in when flying in an airplane.
They eat what?!
Fried brain sandwiches used to be a popular dish in the St. Louis, Mo., area in the late 19th century. They are still a local delicacy in the Ohio River valley area but are now often served with pigs’ brains instead of cow.
Trending words
“Quip:” noun, (KWIP). Definition: A clever remark or a witty or funny observation or response.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Feminist author Germaine Greer is 83. Actor Katharine Ross is 82. Feminist author Robin Morgan is 81. Actor Tom Selleck is 77. R&B singer Bettye LaVette is 76. Actor Marc Singer is 74. Actor Ann Jillian is 72. Rock musician Louie Perez (Los Lobos) is 69. R&B singer Charlie Wilson is 69. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 68. Actor Terry Kinney is 68. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 66. Actor Diane Delano is 65. Actor Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 64. Rock musician Johnny Spampinato is 63. Olympic gold-medal diver Greg Louganis is 62. Rock musician David Baynton-Power (James) is 61. Rock musician Eddie Jackson (Queensryche) is 61. Actor Nicholas Turturro is 60. Actor-director Edward Burns is 54. Actor Sam Trammell is 53. Actor Heather Graham is 52. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is 52. Actor Sharif Atkins is 47. Actor Sara Gilbert is 47. Actor Kelly Packard is 47. Actor Justin Hartley is 45. Actor Sam Jaeger is 45. Actor Andrew Keegan is 43. Actor Jason James Richter is 42. Blues musician Jonny Lang is 41. Pop-rock singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 40. Country singer Eric Paslay is 39.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.