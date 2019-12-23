Today is Monday, Dec. 23, the 357th day of 2019. There are eight days left in the year.
Today’s in history
On Dec. 23, 1968, 82 crew members of the U.S. intelligence ship Pueblo were released by North Korea, 11 months after they had been captured.
Also on this date:
In 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Va.
In 1805, Joseph Smith Jr., principal founder of the Mormon religious movement, was born in Sharon, Vt.
In 1913, the Federal Reserve System was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act.
In 1941, during World War II, American forces on Wake Island surrendered to the Japanese.
In 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were executed in Tokyo.
In 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.
In 1972, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Nicaragua; the disaster claimed 5,000 lives.
In 1975, Richard S. Welch, the Central Intelligence Agency station chief in Athens, was shot and killed outside his home by the militant group November 17.
Fun fact
You will likely get more than 600 colds in your lifetime.
These three tweets
1. Netflix should have the option to not just resume from when you shut it off, but to resume from when you fell asleep.
@10kbabyspiders
2. Life is a cherry tomato and I’m a plastic fork.
@karanbirtinna
3. It’s beginning to cost a lot like Christmas.
@sheann828
Trending words
“Belle Epoque:” noun; (BEL-ay-POK). Definition: A period of high artistic or cultural development; especially, such a period in fin de siècle France.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor Ronnie Schell is 88. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Paul Hornung is 84. Rock musician Ron Bushy is 78. Actor-comedian Harry Shearer is 76. Rock musician Dave Murray (Iron Maiden) is 63. Actress Joan Severance is 61. Singer Terry Weeks is 56. Rock singer Eddie Vedder (Pearl Jam) is 55. Rock musician Jamie Murphy is 44. Jazz musician Irvin Mayfield is 42. Actress Estella Warren is 41. Actress Elvy Yost is 32. Actress Anna Maria Perez de Tagle is 29. Actor Spencer Daniels is 27. Actor Caleb Foote is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.