On Aug. 22, 1972, President Richard Nixon was nominated for a second term of office by the Republican National Convention in Miami Beach.
In 1851, the schooner America outraced more than a dozen British vessels off the English coast to win a trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup.
In 1910, Japan annexed Korea, which remained under Japanese control until the end of World War II.
In 1914, Austria-Hungary declared war against Belgium.
In 1986, Kerr-McGee Corp. agreed to pay the estate of the late Karen Silkwood $1.38 million, settling a 10-year-old nuclear contamination lawsuit. ... The Rob Reiner coming-of-age film “Stand By Me” was put into wide release by Columbia Pictures.
In 1989, Black Panthers co-founder Huey P. Newton was shot to death in Oakland, Calif. (Gunman Tyrone Robinson was later sentenced to 32 years to life in prison.)
The Center for Science in the Public Interest ranked the sweet potato the highest in nutrition out of all vegetables.
Nkhaat pane is fried lamb’s brain, and is served in Dubai.
“Inveigh:” verb; (in-VAY). Definition: To protest or complain bitterly or vehemently: rail.
Broadcast journalist Morton Dean is 85. Author Annie Proulx is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski is 81. Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is 79. Writer-producer David Chase is 75. CBS newsman Steve Kroft is 75. Actor Cindy Williams is 73. Pop musician David Marks is 72. International Swimming Hall of Famer Diana Nyad is 71. Baseball Hall of Famer Paul Molitor is 64. Rock musician Vernon Reid is 62. Country singer Ricky Lynn Gregg is 61. Country singer Collin Raye is 60. Actor Regina Taylor is 60. Rock singer Roland Orzabal (Tears For Fears) is 59. Rock musician Debbi Peterson (The Bangles) is 59. Rock musician Gary Lee Conner (Screaming Trees) is 58. Singer Tori Amos is 57. Country singer Mila Mason is 57. International Tennis Hall of Famer Mats Wilander is 56. Actor Brooke Dillman is 54. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is 53. Actor Ty Burrell is 53. Actor Melinda Page Hamilton is 49. Actor Rick Yune is 49. Rock musician Paul Doucette (Matchbox Twenty) is 48. Singer Howie Dorough (Backstreet Boys) is 47. Comedian-actor Kristen Wiig is 47. Actor Jenna Leigh Green is 46. Rock musician Bo Koster is 46. Talk show host James Corden is 42. Rock musician Jeff Stinco (Simple Plan) is 42. Actor Brandon Adams is 41. Actor Aya Sumika is 40. Actor Ari Stidham is 28.
