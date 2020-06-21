Today is Sunday, June 21, the 173rd day of 2020. There are 193 days left in the year.
Today in history
On June 21, 1989, a sharply divided Supreme Court ruled that burning the American flag as a form of political protest was protected by the First Amendment.
Also on this date:
In 1788, the United States Constitution went into effect as New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify it.
In 1954, the American Cancer Society presented a study to the American Medical Association meeting in San Francisco which found that men who regularly smoked cigarettes died at a considerably higher rate than non-smokers.
In 1964, civil rights workers Michael H. Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James E. Chaney were slain in Philadelphia, Miss.; their bodies were found buried in an earthen dam six weeks later. (Forty-one years later on this date in 2005, Edgar Ray Killen, an 80-year-old former Ku Klux Klansman, was found guilty of manslaughter; he was sentenced to 60 years in prison, where he died in January 2018.)
In 1997, the WNBA made its debut as the New York Liberty defeated the host Los Angeles Sparks 67-57.
Fun fact
A woman’s heart usually beats faster than a man’s heart.
Trending words
“Capricious:” adjective. Definition: Governed or characterized by caprice: impulsive or unpredictable.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Composer Lalo Schifrin is 88. Actor Bernie Kopell is 87. Actor Monte Markham is 85. Songwriter Don Black is 82. Actress Mariette Hartley is 80. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 79. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (The Kinks) is 76. Actress Meredith Baxter is 73. Actor Michael Gross is 73. Rock musician Joe Molland (Badfinger) is 73. Rock musician Don Airey (Deep Purple) is 72. Rock musician Joey Kramer (Aerosmith) is 70. Cartoonist Berke Breathed is 63. Actor Josh Pais is 62.Country singer Kathy Mattea is 61. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is 60. Actress Sammi Davis is 56. Actor Doug Savant is 56. Country musician Porter Howell is 56. Actor Michael Dolan is 55. Writer-director Lana Wachowski is 55. Actress Carrie Preston is 53. Actress Paula Irvine is 52. Rapper/producer Pete Rock is 50. Country singer Allison Moorer is 48. Actress Juliette Lewis is 47. Actress Maggie Siff is 46. Musician Justin Cary is 45. Rock musician Mike Einziger (Incubus) is 44. Actor Chris Pratt is 41. Rock singer Brandon Flowers is 39. Britain’s Prince William is 38. Actor Benjamin Walker is 38. Actor Michael Malarkey is 37. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 35. Actor Jascha Washington is 31. Country musician Chandler Baldwin (LANCO) is 28. Pop singer Rebecca Black is 23.
