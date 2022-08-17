Today is Wednesday, Aug. 17, the 229th day of 2022. There are 136 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 17, 1982, the first commercially produced compact discs, a recording of ABBA’s “The Visitors,” were pressed at a Philips factory near Hanover, West Germany.
Also on this date:
In 1807, Robert Fulton’s North River Steamboat began heading up the Hudson River on its successful round trip between New York and Albany.
In 1863, federal batteries and ships began bombarding Fort Sumter in Charleston harbor during the Civil War, but the Confederates managed to hold on despite several days of pounding.
In 1945, the George Orwell novel “Animal Farm,” an allegorical satire of Soviet Communism, was first published in London by Martin Secker & Warburg.
In 1978, the first successful trans-Atlantic balloon flight ended as Maxie Anderson, Ben Abruzzo and Larry Newman landed their Double Eagle II outside Paris.
In 1988, Pakistani President Mohammad Zia ul-Haq and U.S. Ambassador Arnold Raphel were killed in a mysterious plane crash.
Fun fact
The average person chews more than 300 sticks of gum each year.
That’s punny
I asked my friend Sam to sing a song about the iPhone.
And then Samsung.
Trending words
“Shard:” noun; (SHAHRD). Definition: A small piece or part or something; scrap.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Former Chinese president Jiang Zemin is 96. Former MLB All-Star Boog Powell is 81. Actor Robert DeNiro is 79. Movie director Martha Coolidge is 76. Rock musician Gary Talley (The Box Tops) is 75. Actor-screenwriter-producer Julian Fellowes is 73. Actor Robert Joy is 71. International Tennis Hall of Famer Guillermo Vilas is 70. Rock singer Kevin Rowland (Dexy’s Midnight Runners) is 69. Rock musician Colin Moulding (XTC) is 67. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 67. Olympic gold medal figure skater Robin Cousins is 65. Singer Belinda Carlisle is 64. Author Jonathan Franzen is 63. Actor Sean Penn is 62. Jazz musician Everette Harp is 61. Rock musician Gilby Clarke is 60. Singer Maria McKee is 58. Rock musician Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 57. Rock musician Jill Cunniff is 56. Actor David Conrad is 55. Singer Donnie Wahlberg is 53. College Basketball Hall of Famer and retired NBA All-Star Christian Laettner is 53. Rapper Posdnuos is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Jim Courier is 52. Retired MLB All-Star Jorge Posada is 51. TV personality Giuliana Rancic is 48. Actor Bryton James is 36. Actor Brady Corbet is 34. Actor Austin Butler is 31. Actor Taissa Farmiga is 28. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Gracie Gold is 27.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
