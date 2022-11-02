Today is Wednesday, Nov. 2, the 306th day of 2022. There are 59 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Nov. 2, 1783, General George Washington issued his Farewell Address to the Army near Princeton, N.J.
Also on this date:
In 1861, during the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln relieved Maj. Gen. John C. Fremont of his command of the Army’s Department of the West based in St. Louis, following Fremont’s unauthorized efforts to emancipate slaves in Missouri.
In 1920, white mobs rampaged through the Florida citrus town of Ocoee, setting fire to Black-owned homes and businesses, after a Black man, Mose Norman, showed up at the polls to vote on Election Day; some historians estimate as many as 60 people were killed.
In 1976, former Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter became the first candidate from the Deep South since the Civil War to be elected president as he defeated incumbent Gerald R. Ford.
In 1994, a jury in Pensacola, Fla., convicted Paul Hill of murder for the shotgun slayings of an abortion provider and his escort; Hill was executed in September 2003.
In 2000, American astronaut Bill Shepherd and two Russian cosmonauts, Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikale, became the first residents of the international space station.
Fun fact
One quarter of all the candy sold in the U.S. is purchased to give out to trick-or-treaters.
That’s punny
What does time and space have in common with family?
It’s all relative.
Trending words
“Scour:” verb; (SKOW-er). Definition: To search (something) carefully and thoroughly.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Political commentator Patrick Buchanan is 84. Actor Stefanie Powers is 80. Country-rock singer-songwriter J.D. Souther is 77. Actor Kate Linder is 75. Rock musician Carter Beauford (The Dave Matthews Band) is 64. Actor Peter Mullan is 63. Singer-songwriter k.d. lang is 61. Rock musician Bobby Dall (Poison) is 59. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage is 58. Actor Lauren Velez is 58. Actor Sean Kanan is 56. Actor David Schwimmer is 56. Christian/jazz singer Alvin Chea (Take 6) is 55. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 55. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is 55. Rock musician Fieldy is 53. Actor Meta Golding is 51. Rock singer-musician John Hampson (Nine Days) is 51. Actor Marisol Nichols is 51. Rapper Nelly is 48. Actor Danny Cooksey is 47. Rock musician Chris Walla is 47. Actor Reshma Shett y is 45. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye,” “Dancing With the Stars”) is 42. Country singer Erika Jo is 36. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt is 32.
