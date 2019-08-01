Today is Thursday, Aug. 1, the 213th day of 2019. There are 152 days left in the year.
On Aug. 1, 1944, an uprising broke out in Warsaw, Poland, against Nazi occupation; the revolt lasted two months before collapsing.
In 1714, Britain’s Queen Anne died at age 49; she was succeeded by George I.
In 1876, Colorado was admitted as the 38th state.
In 1907, the U.S. Army Signal Corps established an aeronautical division, the forerunner of the U.S. Air Force.
In 1914, Germany declared war on Russia at the onset of World War I.
In 1936, the Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.
In 1957, the United States and Canada announced they had agreed to create the North American Air Defense Command.
In 1981, the rock music video channel MTV made its debut.
In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley confirmed they’d been secretly married 11 weeks earlier. (Presley filed for divorce from Jackson in January 1996, citing irreconcilable differences.)
Brain fibers lose 10 percent of their total length every decade. They can shrink even more under acute stress.
The record for the longest time spent searching for the Loch Ness Monster is held by Steve Feltham, who camped at Loch Ness for 25 years.
“Addlepated:” adjective; (ad·dle·pat·ed). Definition: Being mixed up: confused or eccentric.
Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 88. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., is 82. Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 77. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 69. Blues singer-musician Robert Cray is 66. Singer Michael Penn is 61. Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 60. Rock singer-musician Suzi Gardner (L7) is 59. Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 59. Actor Jesse Borrego is 57. Actor Demian Bichir is 56. Rapper Coolio is 56. Actor John Carroll Lynch is 56. Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 55. Movie director Sam Mendes is 54. Country singer George Ducas is 53. Country musician Charlie Kelley is 51. Actress Jennifer Gareis is 49. Actor Charles Malik Whitfield is 47. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe is 46. Actor Jason Momoa is 40. Actress Honeysuckle Weeks is 40. Singer Ashley Parker Angel is 38. Actress Taylor Fry is 38. Actor Elijah Kelley is 33. Actor James Francis Kelly is 30. Actress Ella Wahlestedt is 21.
