Today is Wednesday, Aug. 4, the 216th day of 2021. There are 149 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 4, 1987, the Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 to abolish the Fairness Doctrine, which required radio and television stations to present balanced coverage of controversial issues.
Also on this date:
In 1790, the U.S. Coast Guard had its beginnings as President George Washington signed a measure authorizing a group of revenue cutters to enforce tariff and trade laws and prevent smuggling.
In 1914, Britain declared war on Germany for invading Belgium; the United States proclaimed its neutrality in the mushrooming world conflict.
In 1916, the United States reached agreement with Denmark to purchase the Danish Virgin Islands for $25 million.
In 1936, Jesse Owens of the United States won the second of his four gold medals at the Berlin Olympics as he prevailed in the long jump over German Luz Long, who was the first to congratulate him.
In 1944, 15-year-old diarist Anne Frank was arrested with her sister, parents and four others by the Gestapo after hiding for two years inside a building in Amsterdam. (Anne and her sister, Margot, died at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.)
Fun fact
Milk is white because of its fat content.
That’s punny
I asked my dog what two minus two was. ... He said nothing.
Trending word
“Pulchritude:” noun; (PUHL-kruh-tood). Definition: Physical comeliness.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Tina Cole is 78. Actor-comedian Richard Belzer is 77. Football Hall of Famer John Riggins is 72. Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales is 66. Actor-screenwriter Billy Bob Thornton is 66. Actor Kym Karath (“The Sound of Music”) is 63. Hall of Fame track star Mary Decker Slaney is 63. Actor Lauren Tom is 62. Former President Barack Obama is 60. Producer Michael Gelman (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) is 60. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens is 59. Actor Crystal Chappell is 56. Author Dennis Lehane is 56. Rock musician Rob Cieka (Boo Radleys) is 53. Actor Daniel Dae Kim is 53. Actor Michael DeLuise is 52. Former race car driver Jeff Gordon is 50. Rapper-actor Yo-Yo is 50. Country singer Jon Nicholson is 48. R&B singer-actor Marques Houston is 40. Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, the former actor Meghan Markle, is 40. Actor Abigail Spencer is 40. Actor/director Greta Gerwig is 38. Country singer Crystal Bowersox (“American Idol”) is 36. Rock singer Tom Parker (The Wanted) is 33. Actors Dylan and Cole Sprouse are 29. Singer Jessica Sanchez (“American Idol”) is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.