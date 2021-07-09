Today is Friday, July 9, the 190th day of 2021. There are 175 days left in the year.
Today in history
On July 9, 2004, a Senate Intelligence Committee report concluded the CIA had provided unfounded assessments of the threat posed by Iraq that the Bush administration had relied on to justify going to war.
Also on this date:
In 1540, England’s King Henry VIII had his 6-month-old marriage to his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves, annulled.
In 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud to Gen. George Washington’s troops in New York.
In 1918, 101 people were killed in a train collision in Nashville, Tenn. ... The Distinguished Service Cross was established by an Act of Congress.
In 1937, a fire at 20th Century Fox’s film storage facility in Little Ferry, N.J., destroyed most of the studio’s silent films.
In 1944, during World War II, American forces secured Saipan as the last Japanese defenses fell.
In 1947, the engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth to Lt. Philip Mountbatten was announced.
Fun fact
Earth is the only known planet where fire can burn.
Fitness factoids
1. Exercise increases heart rate, which pumps more oxygen to the brain.
2. Exercise aids the release of hormones which provide an good environment for the growth of brain cells
3. Research from UCLA found exercise increased growth factors in the brain, which makes it easier for the brain to grow new neuronal connections.
Trending words
“Mulct:” verb; (MULKT). Definition: To punish by a fine, to defraud especially of money; swindle or obtain by fraud, duress or theft.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Ed Ames is 94. Former Defense Secretary Donald H. Rumsfeld is 89. Actor Richard Roundtree is 79. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew (The Crystals) is 76. Author Dean Koontz is 76. Actor Chris Cooper is 70. TV personality John Tesh is 69. Country singer David Ball is 68. Business executive/TV personality Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 67. R&B singer Debbie Sledge (Sister Sledge) is 67. Actor Jimmy Smits is 66. Actor Tom Hanks is 65. Singer Marc Almond is 64. Actor Kelly McGillis is 64. Rock singer Jim Kerr (Simple Minds) is 62. Actor-rock singer Courtney Love is 57. Actor David O’Hara is 56. Actor Pamela Adlon is 55. Actor Scott Grimes is 50. Actor Enrique Murciano is 48. Rock singer-musician Isaac Brock (Modest Mouse) is 46. Musician/producer Jack White is 46. Rock musician Dan Estrin (Hoobastank) is 45. Actor-director Fred Savage is 45. Actor Linda Park is 43. Actor Megan Parlen is 41. R&B singer Kiely Williams (3lw) is 35. Actor Mitchel Musso is 30. Actor Georgie Henley is 26.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.