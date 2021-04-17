Today is Saturday, April 17, the 107th day of 2021. There are 258 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 17, 1970, Apollo 13 astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert splashed down safely in the Pacific, four days after a ruptured oxygen tank crippled their spacecraft while en route to the moon.
Also on this date:
In 1895, the Treaty of Shimonoseki ended the first Sino-Japanese War.
In 1905, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Lochner v. New York, struck down, 5-4, a New York State law limiting the number of hours that bakers could be made to work. (This ruling was effectively overturned in 1937 by the high court’s West Coast Hotel Co. v. Parrish decision.)
In 1961, 1,500 CIA-trained Cuban exiles launched the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in an attempt to topple Fidel Castro, whose forces crushed the incursion by the third day.
In 1969, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Sirhan Sirhan of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.
In 1972, the Boston Marathon allowed women to compete for the first time; Nina Kuscsik was the first officially recognized women’s champion, with a time of 3:10:26.
In 1973, Federal Express (later FedEx) began operations, as 14 planes carrying 186 packages took off from Memphis International Airport, bound for 25 U.S. cities.
Fun fact
The Mariana Trench, in the Pacific Ocean, is the deepest location on Earth.
They eat what?!
Romanian pork jelly is a meat aspic made from pigs’ trotters (feet), rind, ears and tail. The mixture is spiced with garlic and often is served as an appetizer during the Christmas meal.
Trending words
“Obstreperous:” adjective; (ub-STREP-uh-rus). Definition: marked by unruly or aggressive noisiness, clamorous, stubbornly resistant to control: unruly.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor David Bradley is 79. Composer-musician Jan Hammer is 73. Actor Olivia Hussey is 70. Actor Clarke Peters is 69. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 64. Actor Sean Bean is 62. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is 60. Actor Joel Murray is 59. Rock singer Maynard James Keenan is 57. Actor Lela Rochon is 57. Actor William Mapother is 56. Actor Leslie Bega is 54. Actor Henry Ian Cusick is 54. Actor Kimberly Elise is 54. Singer Liz Phair is 54. Director/producer Adam McKay is 53. Rapper-actor Redman is 51. Actor Jennifer Garner is 49. Country musician Craig Anderson is 48. Singer Victoria Beckham is 47. Actor-singer Lindsay Korman is 43. Actor Tate Ellington is 42. Actor Nicholas D’Agosto is 41. Actor Charlie Hofheimer is 40. Actor Rooney Mara is 36. Actor Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is 34. Actor Paulie Litt is 26. Actor Dee Dee Davis is 25.
