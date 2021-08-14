Today is Saturday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2021. There are 139 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Aug. 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.
Also on this date:
In 1848, the Oregon Territory was created.
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter, a statement of principles that renounced aggression.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman announced that Imperial Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending World War II.
In 1948, the Summer Olympics in London ended; they were the first Olympic games held since 1936.
In 1973, U.S. bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.
In 1975, the cult classic movie musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick, had its world premiere in London.
In 1992, the White House announced that the Pentagon would begin emergency airlifts of food to Somalia to alleviate mass deaths by starvation.
Fun fact
Jelly Belly can make 1,680 Jelly Belly beans per second.
They eat what?!
In the 1800s, popcorn was often eaten as a cereal with milk and sugar.
Trending words
“Callow:” adjective; (KAL-oh). Definition: Lacking adult sophistication; a young person who does not have much experience and doesn’t know how to behave like an adult.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Broadway lyricist Lee Adams (“Bye Bye Birdie”) is 97. College Football Hall of Famer John Brodie is 86. Singer Dash Crofts is 83. Rock singer David Crosby is 80. Country singer Connie Smith is 80. Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 76. Movie director Wim Wenders is 76. Actor Antonio Fargas is 75. Singer-musician Larry Graham is 75. Actor Susan Saint James is 75. Author Danielle Steel is 74. Rock singer-musician Terry Adams (NRBQ) is 73. “Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 71. Actor Carl Lumbly is 70. Olympic gold medal swimmer Debbie Meyer is 69. Actor Jackee Harry is 65. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 62. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., is 62. Singer Sarah Brightman is 61. Actor Susan Olsen is 60. Actor-turned-fashion/interior designer Cristi Conaway is 57. Rock musician Keith Howland (Chicago) is 57. Actor Halle Berry is 55. Actor Ben Bass is 53. Actor Catherine Bell is 53. Rock musician Kevin Cadogan is 51. Actor Scott Michael Campbell is 50. Actor Lalanya Masters is 49. Actor Christopher Gorham is 47. Actor Mila Kunis is 38. Actor Lamorne Morris is 38. TV personality Spencer Pratt is 38. NFL player Tim Tebow is 34. Actor Marsai Martin is 17.
