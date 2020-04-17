Today is Friday, April 17, the 108th day of 2020. There are 258 days left in the year.
Today in history
On April 17, 1961, about 1,500 CIA-trained Cuban exiles launched the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in an attempt to topple Fidel Castro, whose forces crushed the incursion by the third day.
Also on this date:
In 1492, a contract was signed by Christopher Columbus and a representative of Spain’s King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella, giving Columbus a commission to seek a westward ocean passage to Asia.
In 1969, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Sirhan Sirhan of assassinating Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.
In 1970, Apollo 13 astronauts James A. Lovell, Fred W. Haise and Jack Swigert splashed down safely in the Pacific, four days after a ruptured oxygen tank crippled their spacecraft while en route to the moon.
In 1972, the Boston Marathon allowed women to compete for the first time; Nina Kuscsik was the first officially recognized women’s champion, with a time of 3:10:26.
In 1973, Federal Express (later FedEx) began operations as 14 planes carrying 186 packages took off from Memphis International Airport, bound for 25 U.S. cities.
Fun fact
The brighter the star, the shorter its life span.
Fitness factoids
1. To meet the CDC’s recommendation, people only need to walk about 7,000 to 8,000 steps a day for a healthy lifestyle.
2. According to the American Lung Association, the average adult takes about 20,000 breaths a day.
3. Poor posture places stress on the body and can sometimes lead to pulled muscles.
Trending words
“Umbra:” noun; (UM-bruh). Definition: A conical shadow excluding all light from a given source; specifically the conical part of the shadow of a celestial body excluding all light from the primary source, the central dark part of a sunspot or a shaded area.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor David Bradley is 78. Composer-musician Jan Hammer is 72. Actress Olivia Hussey is 69. Actor Clarke Peters is 68. Rapper Afrika Bambaataa is 63. Actor Sean Bean is 61. Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is 59. Actor Joel Murray is 58. Rock singer Maynard James Keenan is 56. Actress Lela Rochon is 56. Actor William Mapother is 55. Actress Leslie Bega is 53. Actor Henry Ian Cusick is 53. Actress Kimberly Elise is 53. Director/producer Adam McKay is 52. Rapper-actor Redman is 50. Actress Jennifer Garner is 48. Country musician Craig Anderson is 47. Singer Victoria Adams Beckham is 46. Actor Tate Ellington is 41. Actor Nicholas D’Agosto is 40. Actor Charlie Hofheimer is 39. Actress Rooney Mara is 35. Actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is 33. Actor Paulie Litt is 25. Actress Dee Dee Davis is 24.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.