Today is Friday, Oct. 29, the 302nd day of 2021. There are 63 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Oct. 29, 2018, a new-generation Boeing jet operated by the Indonesian budget airline Lion Air crashed in the Java Sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board; it was the first of two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max, causing the plane to be grounded around the world for nearly two years as Boeing worked on software changes to a flight-control system.
Also on this date:
In 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh, the English courtier, military adventurer and poet, was executed in London for treason.
In 1929, “Black Tuesday” descended upon the New York Stock Exchange. Prices collapsed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out as America’s “Great Depression” began.
In 1956, during the Suez Canal crisis, Israel invaded Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. ... “The Huntley-Brinkley Report” premiered as NBC’s nightly television newscast.
In 1960, a chartered plane carrying the California Polytechnic State University football team crashed on takeoff from Toledo, Ohio, killing 22 of the 48 people on board.
Fun fact
The widest horn measurement for a Texas longhorn spans more than 10 feet.
Fitness factoids
1. 20 minutes in nature is how much time you need to reduce your level of stress hormones significantly, according to a 2019 study.
2. The risk of skin damage is highest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
3. Plastics often contain harmful chemicals that can seep into food and may negatively impact your health.
Trending words
“Facile:” adjective; (FASS-ul). Definition: Too easily accomplished or attained.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Bluegrass singer-musician Sonny Osborne (The Osborne Brothers) is 84. Country singer Lee Clayton is 79. Rock musician Denny Laine is 77. Singer Melba Moore is 76. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 74. Actor Kate Jackson is 73. Country musician Steve Kellough (Wild Horses) is 65. Actor Dan Castellaneta (“The Simpsons”) is 64. Comic strip artist Tom Wilson (“Ziggy”) is 64. Actor Finola Hughes is 62. Singer Randy Jackson is 60. Rock musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 56. Actor Joely Fisher is 54. Rapper Paris is 54. Actor Rufus Sewell is 54. Actor Grayson McCouch is 53. Rock singer SA Martinez (311) is 52. Actor Winona Ryder is 50. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is 49. Actor Gabrielle Union is 49. Actor Trevor Lissauer is 48. Olympic gold medal bobsledder Vonetta Flowers is 48. Actor Milena Govich is 45. Actor Jon Abrahams is 44. Actor Ben Foster is 41. Actor Janet Montgomery is 36.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.